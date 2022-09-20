Emporia State College Democrats welcome Repass
Jeanna Repass, Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State has scheduled a stop in Emporia. Emporia State College Democrats will host the candidate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial St. The event is open to the public.
Olpe UMC supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will be serving its Saturday supper on Sept. 25. The menu is pulled pork, brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, broccoli casserole, homemade pies and desserts and drinks, all for a free will donation. The handicapped accessible church is at 120 W. Listerscheid in Olpe. Serving starts at 5 p.m.
Fall Festival
St. Anthony’s Church will hold its fall festival from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at St. Anthony’s Hall, Strong City. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and drinks. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. A raffle and silent auction will be held. All are welcome.
Soup ‘n pie fundraiser
Lyon County Republicans are invited to the annual Soup ‘N Pie fundraiser from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, at the American Legion, 2921 West 12th Ave. More details to follow.
Life Skill clinic
Empower House Ministries will offer a Life Skill clinic focusing on jobs from 9 a.m. - noon Sept. 25, in the Therapy Services LLC meeting room, 1200 Graphic Arts Rd., Suite 100.
At 9 a.m., Nadia Qureshi of Southeast KansasWorks will present “Resumes that showcase your experience,” followed by “Job search - finding career opportunities” at 9:45 a.m. She will present “Interviewing etiquette - landing a job” at 10:30 a.m. Then Briana Gould of Wright CPA Group will present “Job retention and staying employed” at 11:15 a.m.
Clinics are open to the public. Call Melissa Landis at 620-412-2002 with questions.
Flea market
The Emporia Presbyterian Church will host a flea market at its west campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave., from noon - 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 8 a.m. - noon Sept. 24. Items include plants, books, toys, pots and pans, linens, vintage sheet music and music books, puzzles, 1/8-, 1/4- and 1/2-size Suzuki violins, tables and chairs, dish sets, rugs, new afghans, bath supplies, 8-ft tables, and much more.
All proceeds benefit local missions.
Soup supper
The North Lyon County Senior Center in Allen will be holding its annual Soup Supper and Pie Auction from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Sandwiches, a drink and homemade desserts along with chili and vegetable beef soup will be served for a free will donation. The pie auction will start at approximately 6:15 p.m. Come hungry!
Family Fun Fall Festival
Emporia Christian School, 1325 C of E Dr., is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Family Fun Fall Festival from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the school.
All community members are invited. There will be a ribbon cutting, carnival games, food, inflatables and vendors. This is a fundraiser for various school needs. For additional information contact the school at 620-342-5353.
Fall harvest festival
The Orchard will host its third annual Fall Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1128 N. Hwy. 99.
Come out to this free event and enjoy miniature golf, yard games, temporary tattoos, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins sold by size and weight, arts and crafts vendors and Jack’s Snack Shack food truck.
Baby Closet
The First Congregational Church Baby Closet will have new hours in the month of September. The new hours are 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday and 3 - 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Divorce Care
Starting Sunday, Aug. 21, the New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, will offer Divorce Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a 13-week program for those dealing with divorce or separation and can be joined at any time. For questions, call 620-342-1144.
Clothes Closet and Household Hut open
The Clothes Closet and Household Hut at the First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave., is open from 3 - 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays.
SHCS 49th annual Mexican Supper
Sacred Heart Catholic School is hosting its annual Mexican Supper Friday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St. The event is drive-thru only. Suggested donation is $12 per ticket in advance, $13 at the door. Each ticket purchases two tacos (soft or fried), rice, chips & fresh salsa, and a fresh baked dessert. Tickets can be purchased online at shsemporia.org/mexican-supper, or by visiting Sacred Heart Church office at 27 Cottonwood St.
Parkinson’s Disease support group
A support group for those with Parkinson’s disease meets every third Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave. Additional information: 620-392-8568.
