The Flint Hills Beef Fest recognized the winners in the feedlot, carcass and overall gain contests at the awards banquet held February 15, 2020 at the Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Emporia. This event was the culmination of the 2019 contests, with over $11,000 in contest prize money distributed that evening.
The cattle performed very well at Finney County Feedyard, LLC. The heifers were fed for 144 days with an average daily gain (ADG) of 4.347 for the pen. 98 head were harvested at National Beef with 95 head grading Choice or better. The steers were fed for 158 days and had an ADG of 5.038 for the pen. 106 steers were harvested at National Beef with 100 grading Choice or better. Both the steers and heifers were outstanding sets of cattle that performed very well in the feedlot and graded extremely well, a reflection on the quality of cattle that are entered in the contests.
Winners of the Feedlot Contest on the heifer side were Lee and Marilyn Kidd of Fredonia. First place in the heifer Carcass Contest went to Swift Farms, Donnie Swift and Brad Talkington of Matfield Green. The Overall Gain contest from delivery in April to harvest in January went to Arndt Farms, Michael and Steven Arndt of Emporia.
On the steer side, first place in the Feedlot Contest went to B & L Cattle, Brody and Levi Lutz of Madison. Swift Farms, Donnie Swift and Brad Talkington of Matfield Green also won the Carcass Contest with their steers! And the Overall Gain winner was Meats Farms Inc., Mike, LeAnna and Miranda Meats of LeRoy.
In 2014 a division was added to recognize the highest combination of placings in the four main contests for the Flint Hills Beef Fest – the Grass Futurity, Live Show, Feedlot Gain, and Carcass Contests. These awards were named in honor of two individuals that especially influenced the local cattle industry and the Flint Hills Beef Fest.
The Pres White Award for the heifers went to Arndt Farms, Michael and Steven Arndt of Emporia. Their pen of heifers placed first in the grass futurity, third in the live show, third in the feedlot contest and twentieth in the carcass contest.
The Olma Peak Award for the steers went to G and J Meats Farm and Ranch, Gary and Judy Meats of LeRoy. Their steer pen placed second in the grass futurity, won the live show, was twenty-seventh in the feedlot contest and fourth in the carcass contest.
Congratulations to all the winners in the 2019 contests, and we have already received some entries for the 2020 contests! Entry deadline is March 6 – so get your forms in soon! You can find entry forms on the Beef Fest website, https://beeffestdotcom.wordpress.com.
