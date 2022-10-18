Trail Talk with Healthier
Lyon County
Healthier Lyon County will hold a trail talk at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center from 6 - 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Advance voting begins
Advance voting begins at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building this week. Vote at the Anderson Building from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 1p.m. Saturday.
Early voting will continue in the County Clerk and Election Office on Oct. 24. during business hours and will end Nov. 7 at noon. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Kansas voters are required to present a valid photo ID.
Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, located at 1702 West 15th Fellowship Hall. To make your life-saving appointment visit www.RedCrossBlood.org (Use sponsor keyword: Emporia) or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Hand in Hand Hospice
volunteer training
Hand In Hand Hospice is offering an all-day volunteer training class from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Lunch is included for this no cost program which will be held in Emporia at the ESU School of Nursing building, 1127 Chestnut St., Room 107.
Volunteer duties could include providing companionship to hospice patients, providing support to grieving individuals, fundraising and special events. No special skills or experience needed. To RSVP please call 620-340-6177 by Friday, Oct. 21.
Gospel concert
Four the Cross gospel group will perform at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175. A pulled pork sandwich meal will follow.
The church said it hopes to “roundup all those who have wandered away since COVID.” All are welcome to attend.
Kansas for Constitutional Integrity meet
A local physician will speak on “The Disintegration of the Medical Profession” during a meeting of the Kansans for Constitutional Integrity on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St.
The guest speaker is Dr. Aaron Watters.
