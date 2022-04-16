Kansas Water Authority in Emporia
The Kansas Water Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Clint Bowyer Community Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. For additional meeting information or how to access the meeting virtually, visit the Kansas Water Office website calendar at kwo.ks.gov or call 785-296-3185.
Olpe UMC supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve ham, cheesey potatoes, brisket, calico beans, salads, relishes, homemade desserts, coffee, tea and other good food, from 5-6:30 p.m. today, April 16, at the handicapped accessible church. Carry out or eat-in for a free-will offering. Call 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544 with questions or to order.
Admire pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast from. 7- 9:30 a.m. April 23, at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage , juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Bicycle rodeo
The Jones Aquatic Center will host a bicycle rodeo from 2 - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the JAC parking lot.
Bring your bike and your helmet to participate in learning stations, practice courses, bike inspections and safety skills. This is a free event but participants are asked to register ahead of time.
All registered participants will be entered in a drawing for a Jones Aquatic Center summer pass. Call 620-340-6300 or go online to www.emporiarec.org to register.
Baby Closet open
The Baby Closet at the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will be open from 4 - 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. - noon Saturday, April 16; and 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Hartford High School Alumni Dinner
The Hartford High School alumni dinner will be held on May 28 in the Hartford High School gym. The doors open at 5 p.m., classes will be called at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
Graduates of the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be inducted into the alumni and will eat for free. An alumni dance will follow the dinner at the community building.
Spring picnic
The St. Joseph Catholic Church spring picnic and silent auction will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Olpe Knights Hall. Meal includes pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, BBQ beans, slaw, dessert and drink. A free-will donation will be accepted.
Bingo will be held from 5:45 - 7 p.m. Yard games for kids and adults. Raffle tickets will be on sale before and during the spring picnic.
Americus alumni
The Americus High School alumni banquet is May 28 at the NLC School in Americus.
Social is at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. Make reservations at KansasLand Bank, 620-443-51 63 by May 26. Cost is $15. Honor classes to be recognized will start with the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022, and every 5 years after.
A helping hand for Jessie
A virtual silent auction benefiting Jessie Wagoner is open now through 5 p.m. April 21. Wagoner is an Emporia native and single mom of two waiting for a kidney transplant. She is currently unable to work. Funds raised will benefit the Wagoner family. Bid on some neat items at www.32auctions.com/jessiewagoner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.