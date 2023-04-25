Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will host a talk on energy costs at 6:30 p.m. May 9, at the Lyon County Courthouse annex, 402 Commercial St.
Dennis Hedke, native Kansan, geophysicist, and former Kansas state Representative who served as Chair of the Energy and Environment Committee, will discuss “Energy Cost - Are They too High?” Hedke holds degrees in Geophysics and Materials Science from Kansas State University and University of Virginia, and has spent a long career in the industry. Hedke will discuss the topic of Kansas energy, the effects of its use, as well as the cost factors.
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 12, at the Emporia Recreation Center for a catered lunch and a program to be presented by Lisa Keith, Zoo Director. To make a reservation and for information contact Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845.
Flatland Cruisers Car Show
The Flatland Cruisers will host a car show in downtown Emporia from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 20. The show is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Registration is open from 8 a.m. - noon that day. Pre-registration fee is $15 or $20 the day of the event. Additional cars are $10 per owner. Awards and prize drawing will be held at 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit FHTC Automotive Technology scholarships and local charities. For more information visit www.emporiaflatlandcruisers.com.
Dine-in for Hetlinger
Bobby D’s Merchant Street Barbeque will host a dine-in event benefitting Hetlinger Developmental Services from 5 - 8 p.m. May 8. Just mention Hetlinger that night when you dine-in or carryout your order, and 15% of the proceeds will benefit Hetlinger services and programs.
Pancake breakfast
American Legion Post No. 389 will have a pancake breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. April 29, at the Legion Hall in Allen. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds will go toward post improvements.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is June 24 in Reading. Take part in the 5K run/walk or 14.5 or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride. Register by June 10 to get a T-shirt and be eligible for a drawing. Proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Registration starts 6:30 a.m. June 24 and races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Reading City Park. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for registration form.
The Craguns at New
Life Christian Church
The Craguns will perform at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, at 5 p.m. May 7. Everyone is welcome to come and join for an evening of worship. A free-will offering will be accepted. A light meal will follow.
Hetlinger Aluminum
Can Recycling Drive
Hetlinger Developmental Services will host an aluminum can recycling drive from 8 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 20, at 707 S. Commercial St.
Receive $.50 per pound for one day only.
Pop, beer cans and aluminum ‘bottles’ only please. No cat food cans, glass bottles or aerosol cans. No aluminum pans of any kind, shape or thickness. These cannot be recycled.
Grant applications open
The Cleve Cook/Emporia Lions Club Fund through the Emporia Community Foundation is accepting grant applications now to an April 28, 2023 deadline. A substantial portion of the available funds are dedicated to Cleve’s interest that include things like agriculture scholarships, agricultural projects and development of ag business for the community.
The balance is identified for projects the Emporia Lions Club is involved with or supported. Awards have ranged from under $500 to several thousand dollars. Applications and guidelines can be found at the Emporia Community Foundations Web site. Text 316-250-4590 for more information.
Americus alumni banquet
The Americus alumni banquet is set for May 27 at the North Lyon County Attendance Center in Americus. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m.
Reservations are required by Friday, May 12. Call KansasLand Bank at 620-443-5163 to make your reservation. Cost is $15 per person. Bank hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.
EKCAN Family Fun Night
Current and prospective families are invited to a Family Fun Night on Tuesday, April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ECKAN Head Start Preschool building, 1130 Scott St. Expect science experiments, art projects, a photo booth, obstacle course, visits from superheroes and more. Come dressed as your favorite superhero.
