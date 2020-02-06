Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Traffic - parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:33 p.m.
Juvenile problem, information redacted
911 hang-up, 120 State St., 4:51 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Non-injury accident, Commercial St. and W. 6th Ave., 5:44 p.m.
Suicide attempt, information redacted
Wednesday
Traffic - flee and elude, 800 Union St., 12:56 a.m.
Traffic - parking problem, E. 10th Ave. and Sylvan St., 1:35 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Lost property, Emporia, 1:45 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 8:10 a.m.
Criminal damage, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:52 a.m.
Criminal damage, 500 Mechanic St., 12:21 p.m.
Hit and run, 4200 W. Hwy. 50, 3:23 p.m.
Courts
Cristian Ruiz, 221 S. Cottonwood St., Driving under the influence, left turn where prohibited, Feb. 2
Jessica R. Wayne, 1243 Highland St., Domestic violence - battery, Feb. 2
Noah H. Deere, 413 S. Merchant St., Violation of restrictions, Feb. 3
Jeron A. Hastings, Theft over $25, Feb. 3
Demetrie D. Scott, Theft over $25, Feb. 3
Dorothy Krueger, 701 E. South Ave., Careless driving, Feb. 3
Luis E. Abundiz-Correa, 1302 East St., Criminal damage to property, assault of law enforcement officer - three counts, disorderly conduct, Feb. 3
Abigail Monreal, 1003 Cottonwood St., No proof insurance, improper backing, Feb. 4
Marisol A. Alcala, 127 State St., Domestic violence - battery, Feb. 4
Johnny J. Cole Jr., 420 W. Pine St., Junction City, Suspended driver’s license, no proof insurance, unlawful use of tag, Feb. 5
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
