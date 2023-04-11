Salvation Army commodities
Government commodity food boxes for low-income families and individuals will be distributed curbside from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, or until boxes are all gone.
Line-up will start in front of 209 W. 4th Ave. facing east. Boxes will not be taken across the street.
Proof of income is not required. Please provide photo ID. Family name, number in household, and address (Lyon County) will need to be provided. A 2023 proxy form must be on file to pick up for anyone outside the household.
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet Friday, April 15, 11:45 a.m. at the Emporia Recreation Center for a catered lunch and a program presented by the Bell Choir from the United Methodist Church.
Spring Migration Triathlon
The Spring Migration Triathlon is 9 a.m. April 23, at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium. The event will consist of a 400 meter swim, 10.4 mile bike, and 5K Run. All individuals and teams are welcome, as this is a perfect triathlon for beginners or for triathletes to kick off their season.
The individual entry fee is $70 and the team entry fee is $100. Prices increase after April 17.
To register, visit www.rohopublishing.com/tri. For questions, contact springmigrationtri@gmail.com. Emporia State University students can register for half price! Students should see Dr. Mark Stanbrough in HPER to register.
Author reception
The Emporia Public Library will host an author reception to celebrate Emporia High School teen authors at 1 p.m. April 23, at the library. Expect live readings and refreshments.
Hetlinger Aluminum
Can Recycling Drive
Hetlinger Developmental Services will host an aluminum can recycling drive from 8 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 20, at 707 S. Commercial St.
Receive $.50 per pound for one day only.
Pop, beer cans and aluminum ‘bottles’ only please. No cat food cans, glass bottles or aerosol cans. No aluminum pans of any kind, shape or thickness. These cannot be recycled.
Olpe U.M.C. 3rd Saturday Supper
The Olpe United Methodist church will serve a ham or turkey dinner from 5 - 6:30 p.m. April 15. The menu also includes mashed potatoes, gravy, calico beans, vegetables, salads, homemade pie and other desserts, relishes, and drinks. The handicapped accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerschied in Olpe. Cost is a free will offering. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available. Questions? Call 620-475-3863 0r 620-343-5544
Out to Grass dinner
The third annual Out to Grass dinner is 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the North Lyon County Senior Center, 423 Main St., Allen. Menu includes cowboy beans, pulled pork, garlic bread, relish plate, homemade desserts and ice cream, tea, coffee and water. Funds raised benefit the Allen United Methodist Church. Cost is a freewill offering.
Laps 4 Landon
Laps 4 Landon is 6 - 8:30 p.m. April 18 at the Emporia State University student recreation center. Come out and help raise money for cystic fibrosis research, enjoy Lazy Butt BBQ, walk laps, play sand volleyball, hang with ESU athletics and more.
Grant applications open
The Cleve Cook/Emporia Lions Club Fund through the Emporia Community Foundation is accepting grant applications now to an April 28, 2023 deadline. A substantial portion of the available funds are dedicated to Cleve’s interest that include things like agriculture scholarships, agricultural projects and development of ag business for the community.
The balance is identified for projects the Emporia Lions Club is involved with or supported. Awards have ranged from under $500 to several thousand dollars. Applications and guidelines can be found at the Emporia Community Foundations Web site. Text 316-250-4590 for more information.
Americus alumni banquet
The Americus alumni banquet is set for May 27 at the North Lyon County Attendance Center in Americus. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m.
Reservations are required by Friday, May 12. Call KansasLand Bank at 620-443-5163 to make your reservation. Cost is $15 per person. Bank hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Renter seminar
The City of Emporia and Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. will offer a free Kansas renters seminar at 3:30 p.m. April 11, at WLW Auditorium’s Little Theatre, 111 E. Sixth Ave.
Topics include: fair housing, lease agreements, late rent and fees, landlord entry, notices, security deposits, moving in and out, inspections, eviction notices, habitability/maintenance, and renter’s rights and responsibilities.”
To register, email Jeff Lynch at jlynch@emporiaks.gov or call 620-343-4285.
Landlord seminar
The City of Emporia and Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. will offer a free Kansas landlord seminar at 1:30 p.m. April 11, at WLW Auditorium’s Little Theatre, 111 E. Sixth Ave.
The first seminar of the day is geared toward Kansas landlords and property managers. The 1:30 p.m. program will be led by HCCI Tenant/Landlord Program Manager Abigail Panecatl, and will discuss the rights and responsibilites of both landlords and tenants.
To register, email Jeff Lynch at jlynch@emporiaks.gov or call 620-343-4285.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now - April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
April 11 – Burlington St. Francis Xavier Church Parish Center – 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 11 – Emporia In Memory of Jacie Stephens Cockran at ESU Student Rec and Fitness Center – 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
April 13 – Emporia First Church of the Nazarene Potterbeath Gym – noon - 6 p.m.
April 17 – Chase County High School Multi-Purpose Room – noon - 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.