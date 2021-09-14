Front Porch Jam benefiting USD 252 honor flight
The next Front Porch Jams of the Lyon County will be held from 7 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 890 Road L, Olpe. The jam will raise money for the USD 252 Honor Flight program. Must be 21 or older to attend.
The Orchard Fall Harvest Festival
The Orchard's Fall Harvest Festival is set for 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1128 N. Hwy. 99.
Come out an enjoy the Stonehedge Miniature Golf Course, temporary tattoos, craft activities, food trucks, pumpkin picking, possibly a small petting zoo and more. This is a free event.
Blood Drive
Emporia Nazarene Church will host a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 inside the Potterbeath Gym, 2931 W. 24th Ave. Appointment times are still available. Go online to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your life-saving appointment today.
ECKTs meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in the conference room of the Burlington Kansas Library, 410 Juniatta St., Burlington. The main entree will be sausage and rice. Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
Olpe UMC Supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church, 120 W. Listercheid St., will host a supper featuring pulled pork or brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, relishes vegetables, homemade pies and other desserts on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tea and coffee will be served. There will be socially distanced seating or carry out available from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Come eat and enjoy fellowship for a free will donation.
The church is handicap-accessible. Call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544. The church number is 620-475-3256.
Redbud giveaway
Emporia Lions, with the assistance of Lyon County 4-H’ers, will give away 750 redbud trees again this year from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Emporia Farmers Market. The Lions are marking their 100th year since they were chartered in Oct. 1921.
The trees are container grown from the Kansas Forestry Service. In the event that all 750 are not given away on Wednesday evening, the Emporia Lions will distribute any remaining trees on Saturday, Sept. 18 Farmers Market, but all 750 redbuds at last year’s distribution were gone in less than 40 minutes.
Funds for the trees came from the Cleve Cook/Lions Club Fund, part of the Emporia Community Foundation.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s September Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on October’s meal.
MUPP board meets
The Multi-Use Path Planning Board meets at noon Sept. 14 in the Lyon County Annex, 402 Commercial St., Room 114.
Commodities distribution
The Salvation Army will distribute commodities from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 209 W. 4th Ave. until boxes are gone. Lineup starts in front of the building, facing east. Boxes will not be taken across the street. Family name, number in household and address needs to be provided. No proof of income is required. A 2021 proxy form must be on file to prick up for anyone outside of the household.
