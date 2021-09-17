Good morning! Sunny today with thunderstorms possible, high of 88. Tonight low of 65.

Here are our top stories from yesterday.

Local activists march at ESU

http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_8f70f97e-16f1-11ec-956c-8be97093346a.html

Battenfield named Emporia Master Teacher

http://www.emporiagazette.com/education/article_592b16a4-166c-11ec-8ab5-4bcc17e0d848.html

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign ends with multiple impaired driving arrests

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_5785d0cc-1681-11ec-9dda-67660a54c5bc.html

Strong City Preservation Alliance presents 2nd annual Black Tie Affair

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_54a4f028-1685-11ec-a58c-13fe7073d8b0.html

County approves grader purchase

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_1a770374-1701-11ec-89d7-ffeb0e2e2670.html

Emporia Lions Club continues tradition with redbud giveaway

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d1d61878-1686-11ec-a7ae-e762d9239d74.html

