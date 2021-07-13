Good morning! Sunshine today with a high of 93. Tonight's low is 73, partly cloudy.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Hartford’s growing Amish community raises money for new one-room schoolhouse
Annual Olpe Downhome Days return
Photography forges deeper connection with nature
Albrecht brings message of hope, purpose and service to Emporia
