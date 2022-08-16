Ice cream social
The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their next Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. They will serve homemade ice cream, pies, cakes, sandwiches and drinks for a free-will offering. There will also be a bake table with baked items and fresh vegetables. The Bazaar quilt will be on display.
Divorce Care
Starting Sunday, Aug. 21, the New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, will offer Divorce Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a 13-week program for those dealing with divorce or separation and can be joined at any time. For questions, call 620-342-1144.
Widowed Person Service
WPS will meet Thursday, Aug. 18 at Huddle House (Flying J) restaurant in Emporia and on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Shanghai restaurant in Emporia.
Widowed Person Service meets on the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month from late March to early October and provides a supportive group of individuals that have lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse. We gather at 5:00 p.m. and start ordering at 5:30 p.m. Any widower is invited to attend our evening dinners.
Olpe UMC Ice Cream Supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will be serving homemade beef and chicken salad sandwiches, ham & cheese sandwiches, salads, relishes, homemade pie, cookies and desserts plus homemade vanilla, mint chocolate chip and cherry nut ice cream, coffee, and other drinks on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. The handicapped-accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerschied in Olpe. The supper will be a free-will offering. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available. For questions, call 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Pub Trivia Night
Red Rocks pub trivia night is 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Mulready’s Pub, 717 Commercial St. Teams of one - six players, ages 21 and older are welcome to play. The cost to join is $5 per player.
UWFH kick off
United Way of the Flint Hills will kick off its campaign at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at The Pressroom, 101 W. Sixth Ave. Residents want to RSVP can do so at www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org or www.emporiakschamber.org.
Linocut craft at the library
Library patrons ages 18 and older are welcome to take part in a Linocut craft from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave.
Fish fry
The St. Anthony of Padua’s Catholic Church will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City.
The menu includes fried fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink for a free will donation. Dine-in, carryout and delivery available. Call or text 620-366-1211 for deliveries.
Pancake Breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast on Aug. 27, 7 - 9:30 a.m. at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Ice cream social
The annual Ice Cream Social for the Bethel community will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the School House. Each family is asked to bring either homemade ice cream or a dessert and table service. Bring your big bowls. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
Clothes Closet and Household Hut open
The Clothes Closet and Household Hut at the First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave., is open from 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays.
Through the rest of August, there will be a "buy one, get one free" sale in the Clothes Closet.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will hold their 2022 reorganization meeting and election of officers at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, in the conference room of the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27, at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.