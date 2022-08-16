Ice cream social

The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their next Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. They will serve homemade ice cream, pies, cakes, sandwiches and drinks for a free-will offering. There will also be a bake table with baked items and fresh vegetables. The Bazaar quilt will be on display.

