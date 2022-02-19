Special meeting
The Neosho Rapids City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Neosho Rapids Community Building.
Items on the agenda include reviewing and accepting bids and notice of award for the park project.
Emporia Lions Club
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast
The Emporia Lions Club will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on today, March 5 from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Emporia Senior Citizens’ Center, 603 E. 12th Ave.
Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit cups, juice and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under the age of 10. Adult tickets at the door will be $7. Tickets are available from any Lions Club member or by calling 620-757-9907.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund the club’s service projects throughout the year.
Olpe UMC soup supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a soup supper from 5 - 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 19, at the church.
The menu includes ham & beans vegetable, chili, potato/ham chowder, chicken & noodle other soups, homemade pie and other desserts, tea and coffee. There will be socially distanced seating or carry-out. You are invited to come eat and enjoy the fellowship.
The cost is a free-will offering. The handicapped accessible church is at 120 W. Listerscheid in Olpe. Guests are encouraged to call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
The church number is 620-475-3256.
Bethel soup Supper
The annual Soup Supper for the Bethel community will be held at 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 19 at the School House. Each family is asked to bring vegetable beef soup or chili, a dessert and table service. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
The Verdigris Valley Foundation will hold a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 8 — 10 a.m. today, Feb. 19, at the Madison Sauder Center. Proceeds from this event support the operation of the Center and projects for the community.
Spring rabbit show
The Hop-to-It Rabbit Club will hold a spring show at 9 — 11 a.m. today, Feb. 19, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building. There will be a concession stand and vendors available. Come out for youth showmanship, judging and breed identification.
