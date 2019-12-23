Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Attempt to locate, E. 7th Ave. and Market St., 8:18 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 2300 Industrial Road, 11:18 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:59 a.m.
Communications offense, 1300 East St., 1:35 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:16 p.m.
Saturday
Communications offense, 600 Lincoln St., 11:08 a.m.
Structure fire, 200 W. 5th St., Admire, 10:03 p.m.
Sunday
Injury accident, 300 Merchant St., 12:09 a.m.
Suspicious person, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 2:05 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Traffic hazard, 2100 Road F5, 4:57 p.m.
Structure fire, 220 W. 5th St., Admire, 10:03 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1200 Road 130, 3:49 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Fraud - Checks, 500 Mechanic St., 2:15 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1600 Center St., 2:24 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 1300 Merchant St., 4:44 p.m.
Saturday
Theft - Late report, 2900 29th Terrace, 8:50 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 300 W. 12th Ave., 11:33 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
