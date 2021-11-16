Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Nov. 7
Andryana Tyagita Campbell, expired tag.
Keith Alan Davis, stop sign.
Braxton Lane Eckman, red light.
Ronald Lee Jackson, red light.
William Earl Rainsberger, disorderly conduct.
Dalton Joe Raulerson, disorderly conduct.
Mary Beth Titus, speeding.
Nov. 8
Claudia Aguilar, no drivers license, improper left turn at intersection.
Karli Lynne Elsner, obedience to and required traffic control devices, illegal tag.
Elizabeth Mitchell Frass, suspended/revoked drivers license, driving left of center.
Jacqueline Nicole McClanahan, stop sign.
Sydney Leanne Mercer, stop sign.
Myriam Johanna Montoya, permit unauthorized operator.
Momona Nasrulaha, roofing/guttering in disrepair, miscellaneous nuisances.
Steven Paul Christopher Rob Rader, speeding.
Juan Nonoal Tecpan, leaving scene unattended, expired drivers license.
Nov. 9
Lance Holly, speeding.
Nathan Myers, exterior wall violation, window/door violation.
Zachary Taylor Saville, stop sign.
Nov. 10
Alan Patrick Fox, stop sign.
Gilbert Francisco Gonzalez, yield sign.
Brian Hernandez Madrigal, careless driving.
Sierra Brianne Phimmaseng, leaving scene of injury accident.
Deann M. Rose, careless driving.
Jacob Alexander Mellenkamp, speeding.
Morgan Kai Shipman, improper backing.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Nov. 7
Jacob Zachary Lewis, theft.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.