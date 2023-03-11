St. James MBC Rib Fundraiser
St. James Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a smoked BBQ ribs fundraiser Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 730 Sylvan. Full rack of pork ribs, smoked by Larry and Earl Williams, $25 apiece. Pre-orders are preferred. To pre-order, call 620-342-8218 by March 27.
Legislative dialogue
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee along with the League of Women Voters will host their second Legislative Dialogue for this session at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m., with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
KFCI to host school choice meeting
Michael Austin, the legislative director with Americans For Prosperity and economist, will speak at 6:30 p.m. March 21, at the Lyon County Court House Annex. The topic is “Breaking the Monopoly: Kansas School Choice.”
For information contact Viola Heskett at 620-342-7964.
Sacred Heart Fish Fry
Sacred Heart Church will hold a fish fry from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Parish Hall. The menu includes fish or shrimp, Mac and cheese, French fries and hush puppies, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Adults eat for $12 and children ages 10 and under are $5.
Benefit concert
Sondra Burden School of Performing Arts will present a Benefit Concert from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Emporia Arts Center’s Davis Theatre. A $10 donation will be requested at the door. The proceeds will go for P. A. System and for travel.
There will also be Art by Deon Morrow auctioned for school support.
Students performing are Carlos Cruz, Monique Prosper, Josie Tiffany, Olivia Huebner, Bailey Estes, Deon Morrow, Jaime Izaguirre, Justin Richardson, Mariana Juarez and Aneisa Prosper. Eric Martin and Bailey Stines of Flinthill’s Music will perform on a Carole King number. Both classical and popular music will be performed.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now - April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Donkey basketball fundraiser
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will hold a donkey basketball fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Hartford High School. Teams will be the Hartford Hot Shotz vs. the Olpe Jacks and the USD 252 Basket Hounds (staff) vs. Lyon County 1st Responders Shooting Stars.
Walking tacos will be served in addition to other concessions starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are sold by Honor Flight students and in the high school offices. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children ages 5 and under are free. All money raised goes toward the Honor Flight program.
Fried chicken dinner
The Lebo United Women of Faith will hold a fried chicken dinner at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lebo United Methodist Hall Fellowship Hall, 201 W. Fourth St. The menu includes two pieces of chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and your choice of a homemade dessert.
Price is a suggested donation of $10 per plate. Dine-in or to-go options available.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
March 15 – Emporia St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church – noon - 6 p.m.
March 20 – Olpe High School Gym – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
March 21 – Northern Heights High School Gym – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Corn beef and cabbage dinner
St. Anthony’s annual corn beef and cabbage dinner is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City. Dine-in, carry out and delivery available for a free-will offering. Call 620-366-1211 for delivery.
Chicken noodle dinner
The Grace United Methodist Church will hold a chicken noodle dinner from 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church located on South Avenue between State and Neosho streets. The menu includes chicken, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, salad, homemade roll, dessert and a beverage, for $10 per person. Dine-in or carryout available.
Tickets on sale now through any church member or by calling 620-342-2240 Monday - Thursday, or at the door.
Annual fish fry
The 23rd annual NLC Youth Association Fish Fry and Silent Auction fundraiser is noon - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the NLC Community Center, 108 E. 7th St., Allen. The menu includes catfish, chicken strips, hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and homemade desserts. Silent auction will close at 7:30 p.m.
Free will donation accepted. Dine in or Carry out available.
Village Elementary fundraiser
Village Elementary School’s PTO has two fundraising events set for April 1. The Tour de Village includes a 20 mile bike ride at 8 a.m. and a 5K fun run at 8:30 a.m. Register online at http//runsignup.com/race/KS/emporia/TdVillage, or onsite at 7:30 a.m. Register online by March 14 for a student designed T-shirt. A cornhole tournament begins at 10:30 a.m., with on-site registration starting at 10 a.m. Both events are at the elementary school, 2302 W. 15th Ave.
Olpe U.M.C. 3rd Saturday Supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will be serving Corned Beef and cabbage or Catfish Nuggets on Saturday, March 18, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The menu also includes macaroni & cheese, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, salads, homemade pie and other desserts, relishes and drinks. The handicapped-accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerschied in Olpe. Cost-free will offering. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available. Questions? Call 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Saffordville United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt
The Saffordville United Methodist Church, located at 2450 YY Rd in Emporia, will host an Easter Egg Hunt on the church lawn at 2 p.m. April 8 for second-grade children and younger. Easter Sunrise Service will follow on April 9 at 6:50 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery (north of the church) with Easter Sunday Service on April 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the church. For more information, call 620-412-9455.
Pan Fried Taco Feed
The 11th annual homemade pan fried taco feed at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant Street, will be Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Proceeds support the John “Doc” Baxter Athletic Training Student Scholarship and the ESU Athletic Training Club. The event is drive/walk through. Enter from the north end. Pre-order by March 21 at 620-341-5499 or the day of at 620-343-6765.
Vietnam War Veterans Day
The Lebo Harold “Skinny” Spatz Post #323 American Legion, located at 9 E Broadway St, Lebo, will be hosting a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, March 19 from 1-3 p.m. The social gathering will include hotdogs, chips and refreshments. Each veteran will be entered into a drawing to win one of two flags. Dedication starts at 1:30. Questions? Contact Dennis Mendoza at 620-757-3285.
Lyon County Fair Board Meeting
The Lyon County Fair Board will meet Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fair Office on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The Board will discuss cleaning buildings for the spring show and bike race, getting help for Unbound Gravel and plans for this year’s fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.