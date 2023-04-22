Flatland Cruisers Car Show
The Flatland Cruisers will host a car show in downtown Emporia from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 20. The show is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Registration is open from 8 a.m. - noon that day. Pre-registration fee is $15 or $20 the day of the event. Additional cars are $10 per owner. Awards and prize drawing will be held at 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit FHTC Automotive Technology scholarships and local charities. For more information visit www.emporiaflatlandcruisers.com.
Dine-in for Hetlinger
Bobby D’s Merchant Street Barbeque will host a dine-in event benefitting Hetlinger Developmental Services from 5 - 8 p.m. May 8. Just mention Hetlinger that night when you dine-in or carryout your order, and 15% of the proceeds will benefit Hetlinger services and programs.
Pancake breakfast
American Legion Post No. 389 will have a pancake breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. April 29, at the Legion Hall in Allen. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds will go toward post improvements.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is June 24 in Reading. Take part in the 5K run/walk or 14.5 or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride. Register by June 10 to get a T-shirt and be eligible for a drawing. Proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Registration starts 6:30 a.m. June 24 and races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Reading City Park. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for registration form.
The Craguns at New Life Christian Church
The Craguns will perform at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, at 5 p.m. May 7. Everyone is welcome to come and join for an evening of worship. A free-will offering will be accepted. A light meal will follow.
Spring Migration Triathlon
The Spring Migration Triathlon is 9 a.m. April 23, at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium. The event will consist of a 400 meter swim, 10.4 mile bike, and 5K Run. All individuals and teams are welcome, as this is a perfect triathlon for beginners or for triathletes to kick off their season.
To register, visit www.rohopublishing.com/tri. For questions, contact springmigrationtri@gmail.com. Emporia State University students can register for half price! Students should see Dr. Mark Stanbrough in HPER to register.
Author reception
The Emporia Public Library will host an author reception to celebrate Emporia High School teen authors at 1 p.m. April 23, at the library. Expect live readings and refreshments.
Hetlinger Aluminum Can Recycling Drive
Hetlinger Developmental Services will host an aluminum can recycling drive from 8 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 20, at 707 S. Commercial St.
Receive $.50 per pound for one day only.
Pop, beer cans and aluminum ‘bottles’ only please. No cat food cans, glass bottles or aerosol cans. No aluminum pans of any kind, shape or thickness. These cannot be recycled.
Grant applications open
The Cleve Cook/Emporia Lions Club Fund through the Emporia Community Foundation is accepting grant applications now to an April 28, 2023 deadline. A substantial portion of the available funds are dedicated to Cleve’s interest that include things like agriculture scholarships, agricultural projects and development of ag business for the community.
The balance is identified for projects the Emporia Lions Club is involved with or supported. Awards have ranged from under $500 to several thousand dollars. Applications and guidelines can be found at the Emporia Community Foundations Web site. Text 316-250-4590 for more information.
Americus alumni banquet
The Americus alumni banquet is set for May 27 at the North Lyon County Attendance Center in Americus. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m.
Reservations are required by Friday, May 12. Call KansasLand Bank at 620-443-5163 to make your reservation. Cost is $15 per person. Bank hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now - April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
EKCAN Family Fun Night
Current and prospective families are invited to a Family Fun Night on Tuesday, April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ECKAN Head Start Preschool building, 1130 Scott St. Expect science experiments, art projects, a photo booth, obstacle course, visits from superheroes and more. Come dressed as your favorite superhero.
