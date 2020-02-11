The Emporia Police Department is attempting to locate German Enrique Diaz, a 19 year old male, wanted for multiple warrants including one charging him with rape.
If you know where Diaz is, please call the Emporia Police Department at 342-2273 or leave an anonymous tip by logging on to P3TIPS.com.
