Biscuits and gravy breakfast
The Verdigris Valley Foundation will hold a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 8 - 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Madison Sauder Center. Proceeds from this event support the operation of the Center and projects for the community.
Mobile food pantry
The Kansas Food Bank and Tyson Foods will return to Emporia with a mobile food pantry at Abundant Harvest, 1028 Whittier St., from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Mobile pantry guests will be asked to provide the number of people living in their household along with the number of seniors and number of children. Anyone in need of assistance can attend.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans meet at 6:30 p.m. today, at the Lyon County Courthouse annex, 402 Commercial St. State Sen. Mark Steffen is the guest speaker.
Baby closet
The First Congregational Church Baby Closet will be open from 10 a.m. - noon today, 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The church is located at 326 W. 12th Ave.
The Baby Closet serves infants through age 5. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, five clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 with questions.
Public improvement auction
Emporia Main Street will hold its public improvement auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Granada Theatre. Entertainment will be provided by the Dueling Pianos.
Tickets are available now at www.emporiagranada.com.
ECKTs meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Burlington Kansas Library conference room, located on Hwy 75 Burlington. The main entree will be Potato Soup. Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
Members, will be reporting on their trip to the 2022 Model T Ford Winter Clinic at McPherson College sponsored by the Flatland T’s of Kansas. Others will report on the plans for the Hillbilly Tour to be held in SW Missouri and SE Kansas in September. The club welcomes additional ideas for tours, day trips and gettogethers.
The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the pubic. For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.
Legislative dialogue
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee will host a legislative dialogue from 8 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave.
Senator Jeff Longbine and representatives Mark Schreiber, Eric Smith and Ron Highland have been invited to participate. Dialogues are a series of community political forums organized each year by the Chamber’s Government Matters Committee. All dialogues are free to attend. This series of forums provide a great opportunity for the public to voice their concerns and ideas to their elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.