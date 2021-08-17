Pack the Post at the American Legion
Come out to “Pack the Post” night at the American Legion from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and beverages will be available in the lounge. At 6:30 p.m. they will have a “whole post” meeting with the Legion, Auxiliary, SAL and Riders. Normal “breakout” meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
Latin Legends Old Timers Games
The Inaugural Latin Legends Old Timers Games is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Santa Fe Park, West Street and South Avenue.
The event features Gene Chavez and his train museum, Rod Martinez of California signing his books, and two new inductees into Emporia’s Hall of Fame. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will sell homemade food and provide entertainment. Bring your canopies.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is seeking more volunteers for its Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar at the hospital. Proceeds go toward local health care scholarships.
Contact Deborah Storrer, volunteer coordinator, for more information: 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 or dstorrer@newmanrh.org.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Olpe UMC ice cream supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper featuring homemade ice cream from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St. The menu includes beef salad, chicken salad and ham/cheese sandwiches, relishes, pie and drinks. And homemade ice cream.
There will be socially distanced seating, or carry-out. You are invited to come eat and enjoy the fellowship all for a free will offering. The church is handicapped accessible. The church encourage you to call for carry-out at
620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Fish fry for the Luders
A fish fry to raise money for Chase County EMT and Emporia Fire Fighter Matt and FHTC practical nursing instructor Kayla Luder will take place 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City.
The Luders have two children - Ollie and Ella. Ella was born with Hager Syndrome and has ongoing medical expenses.
The meal includes fried fish, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. A free will donation will be accepted. Call 620-273-6111 and ask for Holly for deliveries. Dine-in and carryout also available.
Widowed Person Service to meet
The Widowed Person Service will meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Olpe Chicken House in Olpe. WPS runs through Outreach Volunteers and is dedicated to serving the widowed in the community. There are no membership dues and nothing to buy; this is a supportive group for fellow widows and widowers.
The group understands that it is uncomfortable to go to dinner alone. The gathering provides you a safe venue to enjoy a dinner out with friends who have also experienced the loss of a loved one.
Widowed persons are encouraged and welcome to join the evening gathering with us.
Commodities distribution
Government commodity food boxes for low income families and individuals, will be distributed curbside at the Salvation Army, 209 W. 4th Ave., from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 or until boxes are all gone.
Lineup will start in front of 209 W. 4th Ave. facing east. Boxes will not be taken across the street. Proof of income is not required. Family name, number in household, and address will need to be provided.
A 2021 proxy form must be on file to pick up for anyone outside the household. Call 620-342-3093 for further information.
Ruff and Ready at Red Rocks
On Saturday, August 28, Red Rocks State Historic Site will host a collaborative event with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. “Ruff & Ready @ Red Rocks” will feature an informative program at 10 a.m. and pets may be adopted at Red Rocks from 10 a.m. to noon. A Doggie Kissing Booth and a Kitty Pool will be two of the attractions.
Author Jerilynn Henrikson will also be on site to autograph copies of her book “Teddy, The Ghost Dog of Red Rocks.”
The programs are free and open to the public. Donations in support of the site are always appreciated. Those wishing to attend the program are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for social distancing. Red Rocks is the legendary home of the William Allen White family.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s September Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on October’s meal.
Ice cream social
The annual Ice Cream Social for the Bethel community will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at the school house. Each family is asked to bring either homemade ice cream or a dessert and table service. Bring your big bowls. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.