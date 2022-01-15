The Emporia Public Library plans to host their first-ever Library Laser Tag event on Feb. 24. The idea for this event came from Gloria Jurado, the library’s Youth Services Assistant, and the event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m..
As many young adults love laser tag, Jurado thought that bringing laser tag to the library would be a great way for kids in the community to bond. Also, this event will likely bring more people to the library.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to have kids bond together, come in together and play laser tag,” Jurado said.
This event was made possible by the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, who provided funding for the equipment needed to play laser tag.
The library decided to buy the equipment instead of renting it, which will make future laser tag events possible.
This event is limited to 20 kids from 12 — 15 years old, and community members are able to sign up for the event at the library.
“People can come in and sign up at the front desk,” Jurado said. “We have a waiver that we would need signed by a parent or guardian, and the parent does have to come in in-person to get their child signed up.”
The library is hoping to host more events like this one in the future, but it depends on how interested the community is in this type of event.
“I’m really, really hoping that we have enough interest in it that it’s a recurrent event, that we can do it a few times a year,” Jurado said.
If you have any questions about this upcoming event, contact Juardo at 620 340-6468 or juradog@emporialibrary.org.
