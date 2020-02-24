Altrusa's annual Casino Night fundraiser is just around the corner.
The event will take place 6:30 p.m. March 7 at American Legion Post No. 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave.
Local celebrity dealers this year include Chuck Samples, KVOE; Janine McKenna, Emporia Chamber; Brad Yount, LCSB; Connie Cahoone, SOS; Regina Murphy, Emporia State University; Angie and Mark Schreiber, Erren Harter, KVOE; Justin Newman; Casey Woods, Main Street; and Dan Foster.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance from any Altrusa member, and at the door. All tickets include $10,000 in play money as well as dinner, desserts and snacks all throughout the evening. A cash bar will also be available.
Additional money can be purchased for $5.
Players have choices of a number of casino games including Black Jack, Texas Holdem', Roulette, Craps tables and Bingo. Games last for approximately two - two and a half hours. Afterwards, players can take their winnings to the live auction area where they can win items purchased with their play money. Items up for grabs in the live auction include a Kansas City Chiefs Championship football signed by Patrick Mahomes.
A silent auction will also go on throughout the evening.
All evening we also have a Silent Auction going on. When we close out the playing, we also shut off the Silent Auction. We have some great Auction items each year. Silent auction items include a Chiefs Championship helmet signed by Mahomes, a coconut cream pie baked by Evora Wheeler and a "chocolate party" given by The Sweet Granada, just to name a few.
Altrusa accepts cash, checks and Visa/Mastercard.
All money raised during the event is used to help Altrusa fund other area organizations and two scholarships each year.
