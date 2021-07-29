Good morning! Sunshine, hot and humid today with a high of 99. Clear and partly cloudy tonight with a low of 74.
Here are our top stories from yesterday:
2 dead following a motorcycle crash at Council Grove Lake
USD 253 to require masks for students 11 and younger, strongly recommend for older students, teachers
CDC recommends masks in Lyon County again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.