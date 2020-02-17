The Lowry-Funston VFW Post No. 1980 is welcoming new members to join its organization.
The VFW was established to assist veterans. Our mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts and to serve our veterans, the military and our communities, and advocate on behalf of all veterans. The purposes of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States are fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational; to preserve and strengthen comradeship among its members; to assist worthy comrades; to perpetuate the memory and history of our dead, and to assist their surviving spouses and orphans; to maintain true allegiance to the Government of the United States of America and fidelity to its institutions of American freedom, and to preserve and defend the United States from all her enemies.
The Lowry-Funston VFW Post No. 1980 welcomes new memberships. Applications are available online at www.vfw.org or at 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Auxiliary membership applications can be found at www.vfwauxiliary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.