Redbud giveaway
Emporia Lions, with the assistance of Lyon County 4-H’ers, will give away 750 redbud trees again this year from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Emporia Farmers Market. The Lions are marking their 100th year since they were chartered in Oct. 1921.
The trees are container grown from the Kansas Forestry Service. In the event that all 750 are not given away on Wednesday evening, the Emporia Lions will distribute any remaining trees on Saturday, Sept. 18 Farmers Market, but all 750 redbuds at last year’s distribution were gone in less than 40 minutes.
Funds for the trees came from the Cleve Cook/Lions Club Fund, part of the Emporia Community Foundation.
Blood Drive
Emporia Nazarene Church will host a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 inside the Potterbeath Gym, 2931 W. 24th Ave. Appointment times are still available. Go online to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your life-saving appointment today.
Book and gift sale
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a book and gift sale from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Continuing Education Room at the hospital. Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary’s scholarship fund.
Diabetes Education Support Group
Newman Regional Health will host a free diabetes education support group from 7 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 in the ESU School of Nursing Auditorium, located east of the hospital. Dr. Charisse Symmonds will present “Heart Disease & Diabetes.”
The purpose of the group is to create a climate of support and education that assists attendees’ efforts with their diabetes care or the care of their family member. No RSVP is necessary. All participants will be screened upon entry, including temperature checks. Masks are required.
Trash bag fundraiser
Emporia Christian School students are taking orders for their annual trash bag fundraiser. These high quality bags come in a variety of sizes and are $12 per roll. Orders should be placed by Sept. 10 by contacting an ECS student or the Emporia Christian School office at 342-5353.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s September Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on October’s meal.
