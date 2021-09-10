Good morning! Sunny today with a high of 94. Tonight clear skies with a low of 67.
Here are our top stories from yesterday:
USD 251 expresses concern as 23% of student body is in quarantine
Moran talks cyber security, COVID response at ESU
Rural Street closed at 900 - 1000 block today
