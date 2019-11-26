Linda and Fred Kurzen of Neosho Rapids are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
The couple was married Nov. 30, 1969.
Mrs. Kurzen works with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office and Lyon County Farm Bureau Association.
Mr. Kurzen was the Lyon County Highway Department Road Supervisor. He is retired.
The couple has three children: Chad and Laurie Kurzen of Emporia; Jenny and Billy McCoy of Emporia; and Scott Kurzen of Kansas City, Kansas. They have 10 grandchildren.
The couple’s children request a card shower to help celebrate. Cards may be sent to 1327 Road T, Neosho Rapids, KS, 66864.
