28th annual pancake feed
Emporia Christian School will host its rescheduled 28th Annual Pancake Feed from 7 a.m. - noon Saturday, April 2, at the Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Drive thru and grab your breakfast of two sausage links, three pancakes and a drink. Tickets for this event are $5 per meal and may be purchased the day of the event. Tickets previously purchased in the fall will still be honored.
Proceeds from the event will assist ECS in building and technology improvements. For additional information, contact 620-342-5353.
Easter Egg Hunt
Neosho Rapids Projects Committee and Neosho Rapids Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m. at the community center, 238 N Main St. This is open to children ages 10 and under.
Vietnam War Veterans Day
The Emporia American Legion invites all veterans and particularly our Vietnam Veterans to join together for a “Welcome Home” event from 5 - 6 p.m. March 29, at the Legion. Veterans and members will enjoy a free hot dog and a draft beer or soft drink during that time. Keep up with American Legion events at emporialegion.org and on Facebook at American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 12, in the Conference Room of the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial, Emporia. The program will consist of legislative updates and other important precinct information.
Bunny Hop 5K
Riverside Elementary PTO and the Emporia NEA are hosting a virtual Bunny Hop 5K from April 11 - 17. Funds raised support the Riverside PTO/RIF program and Read to Your Bunny program.
The cost to register is $10 for children ages 5 - 18 and $20 for adults over 18. Entry fees are nonrefundable.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2022BunnyHop and send payment to Riverside PTO, 327 S. West St., Emporia, KS, 66801.
A helping hand for Jessie
A silent auction and card-making shower to benefit Jessie Wagoner will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Pressroom, 101 W. Sixth Ave. Wagoner is an Emporia native and single mom of two waiting for a kidney transplant. She is currently unable to work. Funds raised will benefit the Wagoner family.
Those interested in donating items toward the auction can email Ryann Brooks at brooks@emporia.com or call 620-412-8172.
Library laser tag
The Emporia Public Library will host another round of Library Laser Tag from 8 - 9 p.m. April 14, at the library. Library lights will be dimmed for players to navigate the second floor of the library.
In-person registration is open for parents or guardians to sign up their 12-15-year-olds. The event is limited to 20 participants. A signed and completed waiver is required to register for Library Laser Tag. Waivers must be signed in person at the library by a parent or guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.