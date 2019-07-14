Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Non-injury accident, 2000 Prairie St., 8:24 a.m.
Assault, 300 Garfield St., 11:04 a.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:46 a.m.
Assault, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 2:37 p.m.
Drug possession, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 3:54 p.m.
Check animal welfare, W. 12th Ave and Industrial Road, 5:08 p.m.
Welfare check, 500 Sunnyslope St., 8:29 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 11:15 p.m.
Saturday
Resisting/interfering with an officer, W. 6th Ave. and Rural St., 12:42 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Lincoln St., 4:40 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 12th Ave. and West St., 8:54 a.m.
Drug possession, 2300 Industrial Road, 12:38 p.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 1:39 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 6th Ave. and Exchange St., 2:28 p.m.
Medical, 300 Sunnyslope St., 4:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 Market St., 4:52 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 100 Commercial St., 11:39 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave and Mechanic St., 1:06 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Lost property, Emporia, 3:11 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 9:26 p.m.
Saturday
Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Road, 12:06 a.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, 3:09 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Auto burglary, 1000 Constitution St., 1:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Road, 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 1:48 p.m.
Saturday
Burglary, 1200 Sundown Circle, 2:25 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 2600 Hickory Lane, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 10:59 a.m.
Counterfeiting, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 9:54 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
