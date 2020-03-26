Lyon County's stay-at-home order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today and all county playgrounds have been closed to the public until April 25.
In Emporia, city employees placed caution tape on playground equipment to prevent children from using it during the order.
The closures were made to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 disease, which can survive on surfaces for several days according to the World Health Organization.
While playgrounds are closed, outdoor activities and recreational areas are still allowed. Residents are encouraged to go for walks, hikes, bike rides and spend time outside so long as they are practicing social distancing.
More information about the stay-at-home order can be found here: http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b64e9778-6ea4-11ea-a576-a7afb218e103.html
(3) comments
Believe me..........it is very essential [beam]
how about the dog park? they've said a dog or cat can't get it, but it could transfer if you pet a dog that's been touched by someone positive with the virus.
Taking your dog to the park is not essential, lol.
