The Gridley Friends of the Library will hold its annual Fall Book Sale Nov. 6 through Nov. 9, November 9 at the Gridley Branch of Coffey County Library.
The library is located at 512 Main Street in Gridley. Sale hours are 99 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Books for adults, teens, ansd children as well as audio books, DVD’s, and more will be available.
There will be a bake sale on the first day. Assorted $1 baked items will be offered.
All materials will be $.50 per item or $5 per bagful each day. Proceeds will go toward the 2020 summer reading program. Early shopping is encouraged for the best selection. For more information, contact the branch at 620-836-3905 or gridley@mail.cclibks.org.
