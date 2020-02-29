The boil water advisory issued for the City of Emporia and 11 public water supply systems in Lyon and counties has been lifted.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded rescinded the advisory after water samples delivered by the city Friday afternoon came back within compliance after 24 hours mandatory waiting period.
City officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon after a mechanical failure located at the intake of the Neosho River raised the turbidity levels in the city’s water distribution system. The city had already corrected the mechanical failure — which likely occurred overnight Tuesday — by the time the advisory was issued.
“We don’t know the exact time the mechanical failure happened, but we do know the turbidity began going up Tuesday evening,” Assistant City Manager Lane Massey told The Emporia Gazette Friday morning.
The city is required to notify KDHE of turbidity levels once levels reach 1 Nephelometric Turbidity Units. The city’s turbidity reached 1 NTU between 8 - 10 a.m. Wednesday and initial samples were sent to KDHE at that time.
According to the KDHE, high turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties affected by the boil water advisory included:
• City of Admire, Lyon County
• City of Allen, Lyon County
• Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
• City of Hartford, Lyon County
• Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County
• Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County
• Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
• Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County
• Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County
• City of Olpe, Lyon County
• Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the affected public water supply systems indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
