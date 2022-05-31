Product drive for Charis Place
Newman Regional Health Volunteers are collecting needed products for Charis Place, such as laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, towels and washcloths and sheets and blankets in twin, full and queen sizes. Charis Place is an independent living community for women with special needs.
Items may be dropped off at the Newman Regional Health snack bar located at entrance F. The collection will run from June 1 - 15.
Donation Drive for SOS
A drive for donations of paper goods and cleaning products to benefit SOS will be held through June 2. Donation boxes with “Wear Orange” signs will be placed at: Trox/Gravel City, 715 Commercial; Graves Drug, 605 Commercial; Country Mart, 1020 Merchant; and Earthly Delights, 105 E 12th Ave.
The drive is a project of Moms Demand Action, a national volunteer organization that advocates for better gun laws, as part of the annual “Wear Orange” day which recognizes and honors victims of gun violence.
Memorial Day arrangements
Memorial Day floral arrangements may be placed at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery starting this week. All floral arrangements not in permanent vases must be removed before Tuesday, June 7, to facilitate maintenance and mowing.
Girl Scouts Outdoorsy Camp
The Girls Scouts invites girls in grades K-5 to explore the outdoors. Learn knife safety for a whittling project, practice tying useful knots, master Leave No Trace principles, aim for the bullseye in archery and don’t tip the canoe. Add in crafts, games, and camping in tents and this camp is sure to be a favorite. Fun patch is provided.
Must be a registered Girl Scout to attend. Registration deadline is June 6. Camp runs from 6 p.m. June 16 - noon June 18, at Camp Double E, 794 Road 200, Emporia.
Cost is $20 per girl.
Call Gwen Harris with questions 620-341-7301.
Widowed Person Service meets
Widowed Person Service (WPS) meets twice monthly and provides a supportive group of individuals that have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse.
The WPS will meet at the House of Ma, 1404 Industrial Rd., at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at El Lorito, 2144 US-50. COVID vaccinations, including boosters, is encouraged and masks are welcome for those with health concerns.
Baby Closet open
The Baby Closet at the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The annual Tornado Trot and Trail returns to Reading City Park on Saturday, June 25. The event features a 5K run/walk, 14.5 mile gravel bike ride or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride.
Early bird registration by June 1 makes you eligible for drawing for two pairs of shoes donated by Brown’s Shoe Fit. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. All proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Reading Alumni Banquet
The Reading Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 4. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Reading School Gymnasium. Olpe Chicken House is serving the meal and musical entertainment will be provided. Anyone who attended or worked at Reading School is invited. The cost of the meal is $18 per person. Please mail your reservation and money to Reading Alumni Association, P.O. Box 44, Reading, KS 66868-0044. Deadline for reservations is May 15, 2022.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The 2022 Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run is scheduled for June 11 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Funds raised benefit the Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund. The cost of the event is $25 and includes a T-shirt. This is a 2022 Super Series event.
Register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com and send payment to Gay Clark, 2324 W. 18th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801. Register and pay by May 23 to receive a shirt.
Radical Life Golf Tournament
Radical Life will host its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser June 18 at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Golf Course. To sign upm or for more information please visit https://radical-life-2nd-annual-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.
Kids’ Koncerts schedule
The Emporia Public Library’s Kids’ Koncerts series kicks off at noon Wednesday, June 1, in the library courtyard. Brian Wendling, the aqua juggler, is the first act. Janie Next Door performs June 8, Richard Renner performs June 15, Drum Safari on June 22 and Mr. Stinky Feet on June 29.
