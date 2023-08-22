Spay-ghetti and no balls

The Flint Hills Advocates will hold a spay-ghetti and no balls drive-thru spaghetti fundraiser from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Enter from the north side. Menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce or without meat sauce, salad, breadsticks and a choice of dessert. Money raised benefits medical, TNR and rescue programs.

