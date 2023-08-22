Spay-ghetti and no balls
The Flint Hills Advocates will hold a spay-ghetti and no balls drive-thru spaghetti fundraiser from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Enter from the north side. Menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce or without meat sauce, salad, breadsticks and a choice of dessert. Money raised benefits medical, TNR and rescue programs.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children ages 10 and under are $6.
Breakfast in Miller
The Miller United Methodist men will hold their monthly breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
The menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes or waffles, sausage, eggs, cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice. Donations will be accepted. Carry out is available.
Country Breakfast
Lebo American Legion Post 323 will hold a Country Breakfast from 7 - 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, milk and orange juice. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Admire Pancake Breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26, at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Some menu items include ham loaf, chicken pie, minute steak, a variety of salads and vegetables, homemade rolls and cornbread, cake, homemade pie, homemade ice cream, and coffee or tea. Join in good food and fellowship.
Sacred Heart Altar Society women’s retreat
The Sacred Heart Altar Society in Emporia is sponsoring a Women’s Retreat. They invite all women to attend the retreat on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 102 Exchange St. in Emporia. The interesting theme is “Pig Wallows & Stardust.” A free-will donation lunch will be provided. RSVP to Paula Roper by Oct. 9 at 343-4088 or paularoper@att.net.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Lyon County Courthouse Annex. The featured speaker will be Kansas State Board of Education member Danny Zeck.
For more information, please contact Chairman Larry Ellis 620-412-7671.
Kickball and cornhole
Neosho Rapids Park Improvement will host a kickball and cornhole tournament on Sept. 23 at the Neosho Rapids ball field. Money raised will go tward new ball field lights and additional projects.
Kickball teams will consist of 8 - 10 people. Kids games start at 1 p.m., at $5 per kid to play. Adult tournies start at 1:30 p.m. for ages junior high and older. The prize is $80 per time or $100 the day of the event. Cornhole begins at 3 p.m. Registration is $40 in advance or $50 per team the day of the event.
Concessions include walking tacos, hot dogs, drinks and snacks. Call Dallas or Tess Shepherd at 620-481-9424 or 620-481-1297 for more information.
Emporia Children’s Choir
The Emporia Children’s Choir is welcoming children in grades 4 - 8 for another season of music. Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 6 - 6:45 p.m. Aug. 22 - Oct. 3 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave. Concerts will be held Sept. 16 and Oct. 5. Contact Anna Ryan at 620-481-6287 or email annaryan333@gmail.com for more information
Great Duck Race supporting NLCVM
The Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race is Sept. 16, and the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial is asking the community to adopt ducks for the event. Ducks will slide into the water at 10 a.m. at Lake Shawnee, south of the swim beach. A number of prizes are up for grabs.
To purchase ducks, contact Dianne Bedner Smith on Facebook or call 620-757-8153.
Class of 1978 Reunion
The Emporia High School class of 1978 will celebrate its 45th reunion this year from Sept. 22 - 23.
Events include a Friday night tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m. in the ESU lower parking, followed by the 7 p.m. homecoming football game at Welch Stadium. After party is set for Bruff’s Bar and Grill.
A tour of the Emporia High School will be held Saturday morning, followed by disc golf and food trucks at Peter Pan Park. Saturday night is the big event at DelFive, 802 Graham St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is chicken or brisket, cheesy potatoes and a veggie from the Olpe Chicken House. Cost for the weekend is $40 per person, Mail checks to Lisa Blackburn Hollern at 709 Peyton St., Emporia, KS 66801 or Venmo @Lisa-Hollern. Email emporia1978@gmail.com for more information.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a support group that is designed to help individuals recover from the pain of separation and divorce. There are three parts to Divorce Care — Video, Group Discussion, and a Workbook. The cost of the workbook is $20 with scholarships available upon request to defer the cost. They will be meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 5, at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register visit https://www.nlccoe.com/divorce-care/ or call 620-340-5330.
St. Joseph Church BBQ Fundraiser Tickets Available for Annual Event
The 53rd annual BBQ fundraiser by Olpe St. Joseph Church is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Hoeltings’ Grove in Olpe.
The doors open at 5 p.m., welcoming attendees to an evening filled with festivities. For $40, your ticket grants you access to beer and setups from 5 p.m. - midnight. Indulge in a delectable BBQ beef meal while enjoying the ambiance, and then dance the night away to the live tunes of “Prairie Smoke” from 8 p.m. - midnight.
Live auction. Call for sponsorship levels. To purchase tickets, learn more about the event, or join the donor board, kindly reach out by calling or texting 620-343-0321.
Attendees must be 21 years or older to participate. The proceeds from this event will contribute to the Parish Life Programs, further enhancing the church’s role within the community.
