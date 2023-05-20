Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper on Saturday, June 3. Serving begins at 5 p.m.
Some menu items include ham loaf, chicken pie, pork cutlet, a variety of salads and vegetables, homemade rolls and cornbread, cake, homemade pie, homemade ice cream, and coffee or tea.
Join in good food and fellowship.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run/walk is scheduled for June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. To register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com or at emporiarec.org. The cost is $25 which includes a T-shirt. Registration and payment must be received by June 8. Entries are non-refundable. You can also do it virtual and post your run to the Trunkin’ For Tucker Facebook page.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 1, at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Donors are encouraged to make their life saving appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org (Use sponsor keyword Emporia) Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before the appointment. To save time, donors should complete the RapidPass (pre-reading and questions) the Day of the Appointment. The Rapid Pass may be obtained on the Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass.
Blood donors through May 31 may receive an exclusive Red Cross Beach Towel while they last. Be part of something big. Be a Red Cross Blood Donor!
Church wide garage sale
The West Side Baptist Church youth group will hold a garage sale at the church located at 2200 Prairie St., from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20. All proceeds will help offset the cost of youth camp, which ranges from $250-$350 per person.
Expect a garage sale and bake sale. New this year, the church will offer pulled pork sandwiches and bottled water from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Flatland Cruisers Car Show
The Flatland Cruisers will host a car show in downtown Emporia from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 20. The show is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Registration is open from 8 a.m. - noon that day. Pre-registration fee is $15 or $20 the day of the event. Additional cars are $10 per owner. Awards and prize drawing will be held at 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit FHTC Automotive Technology scholarships and local charities. For more information visit www.emporiaflatlandcruisers.com.
Hetlinger Aluminum
Can Recycling Drive
Hetlinger Developmental Services will host an aluminum can recycling drive from 8 a.m. - noon, Saturday, May 20, at 707 S. Commercial St.
Receive $.50 per pound for one day only.
Pop, beer cans and aluminum ‘bottles’ only please. No cat food cans, glass bottles or aerosol cans. No aluminum pans of any kind, shape or thickness. These cannot be recycled.
Olpe Memorial Day services
Olpe American Legion Post 342 and the Olpe Fire Department will host a Memorial Day service at the Olpe Area Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29.
The service includes a 21-gun salute.
If you would like to be seated, please bring a lawn chair.
Emporia Memorial Day services
Emporia’s Memorial Day services are set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the All Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove. Clay Childs, US Air Force Ret., will provide the welcome and closing remarks. The Emporia Municipal Band will provide music and play the National Anthem. The firing squad will offer a salute to the area’s departed veterans.
Public participation is encouraged. Please bring wreaths and flowers to play at flag poles and memorials.
North Lyon County
Memorial Day services
Allen American Legion Post 389 has announced the following service times for Memorial Day services: 8:45 a.m. at Comisky; 9:15 a.m. at Agnes City; 9:35 a.m. at the NLC Veterans Memorial; 9:45 a.m. at Bushong; 10:20 a.m. at Allen; 10:45 a.m. at Admire; 11:15 a.m. at Ivy; and 11:50 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge.
A 12:30 p.m. basket dinner will follow at the post home, 25 E. 5th St., Allen. The public is invited to attend.
Chase County
Memorial Day ceremony
The Chase County All Veterans Committee will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the All Veterans Park in Cottonwood Falls.
Col. Clay Childs, USAF Ret., is the master of ceremonies.
The ceremony will include the raising of the flag and an end of watch ceremony recognizing those who have died over the last year.
Hartford High Alumni
Dinner And Dance
The annual banquet will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the high school. Doors open at 5 p.m., calling of classes at 5:30, food served at 6 p.m. Annual meeting following dinner. A dance will be held after the banquet in the parking lot of the community center. The alumni would like to invite teachers, principals, superintendents past and present to join them. Cost of the dinner is $20, members of the class of 2023 will eat for free.
Vacation bible school
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, will take a trip to the “once thriving metropolis of Philippi” this summer to learn about Paul and Silas, during vacation bible school. The program is 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the church. Lunch will be provided.
Potty-trained children ages 3 - grade 4 are invited. For more information, call Rena Traw at 620-342-1144, or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com, or visit www.nlccoe.com.
Reading Alumni Banquet 2023
The annual Reading Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, June 3, in the gymnasium. Registration and time to mingle with friends and classmates will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, The Miracle Cafe will be providing a delicious meal. Special honored classes are: 1973 (50th), 1963 (60th) and 1948 (75th). Bright orange postcards were mailed to those alumni with addresses on file. Please mail in your registration card or contact Reta (Kinslow) Jackson at P.O. Box 103 Reading, KS 66868 or call Reta at 620-340-5347. Anyone who attended school at Reading or served as staff are encouraged to attend. The cost of the meal and registration for the night is $18. People are also welcome to pay at the door.
Memorial Day in Lebo
The American Legion Post 323 will host a Memorial Day cookout from noon - 2 p.m. Monday, May 29. Meals are $7 per person. They will showcase their designs for the All Veterans Memorial and discuss opportunities for you and your family to be involved.
To donate to the All Veterans Memorial Fund, visit the State Bank of Lebo, 11 W. Broadway St.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is June 24 in Reading. Take part in the 5K run/walk or 14.5 or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride. Register by June 10 to get a T-shirt and be eligible for a drawing. Proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Registration starts 6:30 a.m. June 24 and races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Reading City Park. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for registration form.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Hurts Donut fundraiser
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary will host a Hurts Donut fundraiser from 8 a.m. - noon June 20, at the Flinthills Mall. A limited number of donuts will be available for sale on site.
Preorders are due by Friday, June 2. Prices are $25 for a dozen variety donuts and $5 maple bacon bars. Preorder by conducting Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845 or Jan McClendon at 620-343-0562. Proceeds benefit local healthcare scholarships.
