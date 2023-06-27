Good Way Sunday
Good Way Gardens at the Howe House presents Good Way Sunday starting at 5 p.m. July 2. Sign-up for the open mic starting at 5 p.m. A tour of the Three Sisters garden also starts at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. String Daze, featuring Irene Diaz, Ramiro Miranda and Riley Day, starts at 7 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets.
United Way of the Flint HIlls
brings Summer Climbin’
Tell the kids in your life to come get a free book during the summer meal programs at William Allen White and Walnut Elementary Schools in Emporia next month. There will be books for children of all ages. Books will be handed out each day until they are gone at William Allen White from July 10 - 12 and Walnut from July 17 - 19. Go early if you can, books ran out on Wednesdays last year.
City fireworks display
The City of Emporia’s Fourth of July fireworks are scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
The display will be best viewed from the Emporia State University practice fields on the north end of campus and inside Welch Stadium. The soccer pitch on the north end of campus will be closed to the public.
The stadium will open at 7 p.m. Seating is open on the west side of Welch Stadium and people who want to view from Jones Field are welcome to sit on the field with blankets. Chairs of any kind, along with sunflower seeds and gum are prohibited on Jones Field and Witten Track to help preserve the playing surface.
Construction of Highland Street will bring specific traffic flow patterns for the parking lots on the east side of campus across from the Memorial Union and the Towers Complex, plus the two parking lots across Highland Street from the art annex that are available for handicapped parking and viewing.
Tailgating is available in ESU parking lots beginning at 7 p.m. Alcohol, glass containers, and personal fireworks are prohibited on campus.
The display should start between 9:30 – 10 p.m. and may last approximately 20 - 30 minutes
70th summer tour
The Kansas Public Radio brings its 70th Summer Tour to Emporia from 5 - 7 p.m. June 29, at Radius Brewing Co. Come out to celebrate the station’s 70th anniversary and chat about KPR’s love of radio over refreshments and live music with local folk artist Elexa Dawson.
More information about how to become a member is located at support.kansaspublicradio.org.
Rummage and bake sale
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave., will host a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Items include furniture, dishes, cookie jars, some antiques, linens, books, children’s toys and books, lots of Christmas plus other holiday decorations, clothes for all ages, luggage, office supplies, outside garden items, many other items.
St. Joseph BBQ fundraiser
Tickets now available for Olpe St. Joseph Church’s 53rd annual BBQ, to be held Sunday, Sept. 3, at Hoeltings’ Grove in Olpe.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Your $40 ticket includes beer/setups from 5 p.m. - midnight, a delicious BBQ beef meal, and dancing to live band “Prairie Smoke” from 8 p.m. - midnight.
There will also be a live auction of several “big and exciting” items. This will take place during a dance break. The donor board is displayed at the bbq and all year on church grounds. Become a part of that this year by sponsoring at one of these levels: BRONZE - $40-79, SILVER - $80-159, GOLD - $160-249, PLATINUM - $250-399, DIAMOND - $400 and over. Ticket sales will be limited, so get your tickets now.
For tickets or more information, or to be included on the donor board, please call or text 620-343-0321. You must be 21 to attend. Proceeds benefit the Parish Life Programs.
Third annual Bryan Douglas Memorial softball tourney
The third annual Bryan Douglas Memorial Coed Softball Tournament will take place on Saturday, July 22, at Santa Fe Park, starting at 9 a.m. The local chiropractor passed in 2021 after a short battle with cancer. In addition to watching some great softball, you can participate in a silent auction (anyone wanting to donate for this sale can contact Ashley Conrade). The beneficiary of the tournament proceeds will be 16-year-old Ethan Lif from Council Grove. He was diagnosed in April with osteosarcoma and is currently on his chemo journey,
Emporia Pickleball Club hosts tourney
The Emporia Pickleball Club will host a non-sanctioned tournament with a variety of levels on July 8 at Reeble Courts and Hammond Park. Registration forms are available on the Emporia Pickleball Club Facebook page, or you can contact Sandy Loucks at sssloucks@yahoo.com. The deadline to register is July 1.
USD 253 free summer meals
Children ages one to 18 are eligible for free summer meals Monday - Friday, through July 28. Children must be present to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Walnut and William Allen White Elementary. No meals will be offered July 3 or 4. For questions, call the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.
Street Cats Club presents Lolapalooza
The Street Cats Club will present Lolapalooza, a street party in downtown Emporia, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 8. The event supports the Lola Love Fund, a grant providing free spay/neuter services for low-income cat owners.
Expect food, face painting, games, vendors and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1258099851476236.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Fourth of July celebration
The Neosho Rapids community will celebrate Independence Day with a community picnic, fireworks and music on July 2 at the Neosho Rapids City Park. The picnic starts at 5:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and your tableware. Music will be performed by Callie and Kensley Medrano at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.
Chase County Old School fireworks fundraiser
The Chase County Old School will be selling fireworks from June 27-30 from 4-8 p.m. and July 1-4 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Cash, check or credit are accepted and drinks and snacks will be available. The fireworks stand, located inside the Old School, is staffed by volunteers and all proceeds go toward the Old School Community Center renovations and programs.
