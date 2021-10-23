Halloween party for Corky’s Cupboard
The Emporia State University Honors College will be host a Halloween Party from 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 28 to fundraise for Corky’s Cupboard on the front lawn of Kellogg Circle. Admission is $1 or a canned good item.
There will be food and music for a fun night for all. All costumes must be appropriate for a campus that values diversity, inclusiveness, and respect for all people.
22nd annual Veterans Day program
Veterans and their families are invited to Lebo’s 22nd annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lebo High School gym. Veterans from each of the five military branches will be recognized by Lebo students, faculty and band.
A reception with cookies and coffee will be held from 1:15-2 p.m. in the high school commons area before the program. The program is free and open to the public.
For any additional information contact Lebo High School at 620-256-6341.
29th annual Neosho Rapids Haunted House
The 29th Annual Neosho Rapids Haunted House will be held 6 - 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, starting at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St. Tickets are $10, with $1 off for those who bring a canned food donation. Children ages 3 and under are free. Face masks are required. The event is sponsored by the Neosho Rapids Lions Club, Fire District No. 5 and the Neosho Rapids Projects Committee.
28th annual Pancake
Feed and Craft Show
Emporia Christian School’s 28th Annual Pancake Feed and Craft Show is set for 7 a.m. - noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Breakfast is three pancakes, two sausage links and a drink and will be served via drive-thru. A silent auction inside the Anderson Building will feature a variety of items donated from the small business community. Local vendors will be on hand to provide a fun shopping experience during the event.
Tickets are $5 per meal and can be purchased in advance from ECS students or at the ECS office, 1325 C of E Dr., or by calling 620-342-5353. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.
Biscuit and gravy breakfast
A biscuit and gravy breakfast benefiting Shayden Sull is set for 8 - 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Commercial St. Sull has earned a trip to Dallas to play in the Blue Grey American Bowl in January. Proceeds will help me with expenses for the trip. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fish fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group will hold its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. 4th Ave. Meal includes Al Slappy’s famous fried fish, spaghetti, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, dessert and a drink. Price is $9. Proceeds benefit the group.
Soup-a-Palooza returns
The Emporia Farmers Market is celebrating the return of Soup-a-Palooza with dine-in available from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Anderson Building. Support the market and enjoy some great soups. Cost is $6 for soup and dessert.
Carryout pints are available for $6. All proceeds go to support the Emporia Farmers Market.
The last outdoor market will be the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, with indoor markets starting at Waters Hardware on Nov. 6.
Chase County Veterans Day activities
The Chase County All Veterans Committee is inviting all Chase County veterans and their guests to a free Veterans Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at St. Anthony Hall.
Following the lunch, everyone is encouraged to attend the Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. at Chase County All Veterans Memorial in Swope Park.
Maj. General Lee Tafanelli (Ret.) will be the guest speaker. The Chase County High School Band will perform patriotic music and CCES second graders will lead the pledge of allegiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.