USD 253 free summer meals

Children ages one to 18 are eligible for free summer meals Monday - Friday, May 30 - July 28. Children must be present to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Walnut and William Allen White Elementary. No meals will be offered July 3 or 4. For questions, call the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.

