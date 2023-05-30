USD 253 free summer meals
Children ages one to 18 are eligible for free summer meals Monday - Friday, May 30 - July 28. Children must be present to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Walnut and William Allen White Elementary. No meals will be offered July 3 or 4. For questions, call the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.
EARSP to meet
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:45 a.m., Friday, June 9, at the Emporia Recreation Center for a catered lunch and program to be presented on “Storytelling: The Oldest Form of Education” by Mary Beth Janssen. To make a reservation and for information, contact Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845.
Summer reading kick-off
The Emporia Public Library is hosting a summer reading kick-off celebration from 3 - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave.
Celebrate community with activities highlighting acts of kindness and sign-up for Beanstack to track your summer reading.
4-H Fun Fridays
The Emporia Public Library is hosting 4-H Fun Fridays for grades 1 - 5 from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at the library. Online registration is required. Sign-up online at https://tinyurl.com/ye225eej.
Street Cats Club presents Lolapalooza
The Street Cats Club will present Lolapalooza, a street party in downtown Emporia, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 8. The event supports the Lola Love Fund, a grant providing free spay/neuter services for low-income cat owners.
Expect bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, games, vendors and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1258099851476236.
Firearm raffle for Hunter McCoy
A firearm raffle benefiting Hunter McCoy will be held June 3 at the Anderson Building. Get a hard-to-find Henry 30-30 Winchester 20” barrel hard chrome with four-round capacity. Brand new. Only 250 tickets will be sold at $20 each. Cash only. Advanced tickets are available. Call 620-591-0055 or 620-341-2829.
Biscuits and Gravy fundraiser
A biscuits and gravy fundraiser for Hunter McCoy is set for 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Anderson Building. McCoy was involved in a UTV accident on May 6 and suffered an aortic aneurysm and critical head trauma. He is currently in a trauma unit and awaiting transfer to rehab.
A fundraising goal of $20,000 has been set. All donations will be made to the Hunter McCoy Medical Fund at ESB Financial. Suggested donation of $10 or a free will donation.
If you or your business would like to sponsor the event, contact Richelle Birk at 620-591-0055.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper on Saturday, June 3. Serving begins at 5 p.m.
Some menu items include ham loaf, chicken pie, pork cutlet, a variety of salads and vegetables, homemade rolls and cornbread, cake, homemade pie, homemade ice cream, and coffee or tea.
Join in good food and fellowship.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run/walk is scheduled for June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. To register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com or at emporiarec.org. The cost is $25 which includes a T-shirt. Registration and payment must be received by June 8. Entries are non-refundable. You can also do it virtual and post your run to the Trunkin’ For Tucker Facebook page.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 1, at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Donors are encouraged to make their life saving appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org (Use sponsor keyword Emporia) Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before the appointment. To save time, donors should complete the RapidPass (pre-reading and questions) the Day of the Appointment. The Rapid Pass may be obtained on the Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass.
Blood donors through May 31 may receive an exclusive Red Cross Beach Towel while they last. Be part of something big. Be a Red Cross Blood Donor!
Vacation bible school
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, will take a trip to the “once thriving metropolis of Philippi” this summer to learn about Paul and Silas, during vacation bible school. The program is 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the church. Lunch will be provided.
Potty-trained children ages 3 - grade 4 are invited. For more information, call Rena Traw at 620-342-1144, or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com, or visit www.nlccoe.com.
Reading Alumni Banquet 2023
The annual Reading Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, June 3, in the gymnasium. Registration and time to mingle with friends and classmates will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, The Miracle Cafe will be providing a delicious meal. Special honored classes are: 1973 (50th), 1963 (60th) and 1948 (75th). Bright orange postcards were mailed to those alumni with addresses on file. Please mail in your registration card or contact Reta (Kinslow) Jackson at P.O. Box 103 Reading, KS 66868 or call Reta at 620-340-5347. Anyone who attended school at Reading or served as staff are encouraged to attend. The cost of the meal and registration for the night is $18. People are also welcome to pay at the door.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is June 24 in Reading. Take part in the 5K run/walk or 14.5 or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride. Register by June 10 to get a T-shirt and be eligible for a drawing. Proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Registration starts 6:30 a.m. June 24 and races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Reading City Park. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for registration form.
Hurts Donut fundraiser
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary will host a Hurts Donut fundraiser from 8 a.m. - noon June 20, at the Flinthills Mall. A limited number of donuts will be available for sale on site.
Preorders are due by Friday, June 2. Prices are $25 for a dozen variety donuts and $5 maple bacon bars. Preorder by conducting Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845 or Jan McClendon at 620-343-0562. Proceeds benefit local healthcare scholarships.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
ECKMTs meets
The Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the conference room of the Coffey County Library in Burlington. The club will provide pizza. Please bring a dish to complement the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
