Special to The Gazette
The 68th annual reunion of the Silas Smith and Charles Staats families was held Oct. 13 at the Emporia Kentucky Fried Chicken. Fourteen family members attended. The family continues the tradition of meeting in October even though Lena Hobble Young (deceased Nov. 24, 2009) no longer heads the group. She kept the family together for 58 years.
Family members decided decided to continue to update the family history in a fourth book from 1997-2019. This book may include a brief review of the children of Silas and Eleanor Smith, with an option of pages containing maps of the Cottonwood and Maplewood Lawn cemeteries showing where some family members were placed.
Family members who attended from out-of-town were Garold and Linda Smith of Berryton, and Paul and Linda Winter of Wichita.
Emporians who attended were Rosalie Fowler, Evelyn Frazier, Clayton and Erlene Hobble, Raymond and Shirley Van Sickle, Becky and Ashley Wheeler, and Dick and Miriam Winter.
The next reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2613 Candlewood Dr., Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.