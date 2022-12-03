Police
November 8
Theft of property/services, 2300 Graphic Arts Road, 11 a.m.
November 26
Arrest and failure to appear, 1025 State Street, 10:14 p.m.
November 27
Missing person, 400 East Logan Avenue, 1 p.m.
November 28
Vehicle burglary, 811 Industrial Road, 9:40 p.m.
November 29
Theft of property/services, 714 Eastgate Plaza, Apartment B, 8 p.m.
Theft of property, 811 Woodland Street, 8 p.m.
November 30
Vehicle burglary, 710 Eastgate Plaza Drive, Apartment D, 5:45 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1018 Mary Street, Apartment 5, 8:10 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 824 Mechanic Street, 8:22 a.m.
Traffic stop, West 15th Avenue and Rural Street, 10:17 a.m.
Property found, 103 East 11th Avenue, 12 p.m.
Missing person, 516 Union Street, Apartment B, 2:03 p.m.
Fraud, 1005 Chestnut Street, 3:39 p.m.
Warrant, 425 Mechanic Street, 3:51 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 1020 Merchant Street, 3:59 p.m.
Theft, 1402 Lawrence Street, 4:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, U.S. 50 roundabout, 9:52 p.m.
December 1
Motor vehicle accident – hit and run, 902 Merchant Street, 6:27 a.m.
Fraud, 1622 Center Street, Apartment 6, 7:46 a.m.
Elude/foot pursuit, East Fifth Avenue and Sylvan Street, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary, 621 Market Street, 11:32 a.m.
Criminal damage, 825 Constitution Street, 11:55 a.m.
Theft, 623 West Sixth Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Sex offense, details redacted
Unlawful discharge of weapon, 1201 West 12th Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Merchant Street, 7:13 p.m.
Disturbance, 424 State Street, 7:51 p.m.
Animal bite, 1201 West 12th Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 509 State Street, Apartment A, 11:55 p.m.
December 2
Structure fire, 202 West 15th Avenue, 4:40 a.m.
Sheriff
November 30
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 103 Westphalia Street, Olpe, 7:23p.m.
December 1
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, North of Road 230 and Road F5, Americus, 6:50 a.m.
Vehicle fire, 1887 Road B, Emporia, 2:54 p.m.
Brush/grass/wildland fire, 1887 Road B, Emporia, 8:30 p.m.
