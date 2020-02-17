The Lyon County Historical Society's Mardi Gras Gala is set for 5 - 9 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 711 Commercial St.
The gala is a fundraiser for the historical society and will include food and drinks, carnival games, a silent auction and live music.
Tickets are $30 each or $50 for two and can be purchased at the History Center.
Come out for a fun-filled night to help raise money for the Lyon County Historical Society.
For questions, call 340-6310.
