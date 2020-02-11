Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.