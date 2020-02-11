A benefit concert originally scheduled to take place at the Emporia Granada Theatre will now be held at Harry & Lloyd's in Americus.
According to a press release given to The Emporia Gazette Tuesday morning, "Due to the artist's removal of VFW Post. No. 7957 as the beneficiary, the Jake Gill Benefit Concert scheduled for Saturday at the Emporia Granada Theatre has been canceled."
At the time, Granada staff stated they believed the concert had been moved to another location but had no other information.
Michael Phillips, owner of Harry & Lloyd's, then notified the Gazette via Facebook that the concert had been moved to Americus.
"The concert has been moved to Harry & Lloyd's in Americus, KS," Phillips wrote. "Per H&L's understanding, this was planned a sole benefit concert for the VFW. For multiple reasons other charities were included and the concert was unfortunately canceled because of this. All organizations listed for the original show can and will receive donations made to this show."
The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m. at 608 Main St., Americus.
We have reached out to Gill for comment and will update with more information if and when it becomes available.
