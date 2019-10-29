Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Lost property, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:38 a.m.

Criminal trespassing, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 11:54 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:30 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Sheriff

Sunday

Fish & game complaint, 2900 Sonora Dr., 3:27 p.m.

Welfare check, location and time redacted

Monday

Traffic stop, 100 W. Hwy. 50, 1:57 a.m.

Courts

Carlos Mitchell, 201 Sylvan St., holes in shed roof, holes in house, overgrowth of grass and weeds, brush and limbs in yard, inoperable trail with trash in yard, inoperable vehicle, Oct. 24

Yvonne Mendoza, 207 S. State St., inoperable vehicles in yard and driveway, trash in yard, holes in garage roof, Oct. 24

Michael Sample, 902 Quail Creek Rd., careless driving, Oct. 25

Juan Almaraz-Garcia, 1406 S.E. 24th St., Topeka, fail to maintain single lane and no driver’s license, Oct. 25

Monique Mason, 127 Congress St., seatbelt, Oct. 26

Matthew Jacobs, 207 Bailey Ave., Quitman, MS, left of center and DUI, Oct. 26

Royce Stubby, 522 S. Market St., battery, Oct. 26

Tina Jordan, 914 Cottonwood St., domestic battery, Oct. 27

Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., criminal trespass, Oct. 27

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

