Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Lost property, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:38 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 11:54 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:30 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Sheriff
Sunday
Fish & game complaint, 2900 Sonora Dr., 3:27 p.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Monday
Traffic stop, 100 W. Hwy. 50, 1:57 a.m.
Courts
Carlos Mitchell, 201 Sylvan St., holes in shed roof, holes in house, overgrowth of grass and weeds, brush and limbs in yard, inoperable trail with trash in yard, inoperable vehicle, Oct. 24
Yvonne Mendoza, 207 S. State St., inoperable vehicles in yard and driveway, trash in yard, holes in garage roof, Oct. 24
Michael Sample, 902 Quail Creek Rd., careless driving, Oct. 25
Juan Almaraz-Garcia, 1406 S.E. 24th St., Topeka, fail to maintain single lane and no driver’s license, Oct. 25
Monique Mason, 127 Congress St., seatbelt, Oct. 26
Matthew Jacobs, 207 Bailey Ave., Quitman, MS, left of center and DUI, Oct. 26
Royce Stubby, 522 S. Market St., battery, Oct. 26
Tina Jordan, 914 Cottonwood St., domestic battery, Oct. 27
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St., criminal trespass, Oct. 27
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.