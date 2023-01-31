Police
December 13, 2022
Investigative report, address redacted, 4 a.m.
January 26
Transmit false information for emergency service, 3010 West 18th Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
January 27
Stalking, details redacted
Sick person, details redacted
Traffic stop, 1300 Industrial Road, 2:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, West 21st Avenue and Prairie Street, 5:25 p.m.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, 2200 Prairie Street, 5:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West U.S. 50 and Industrial Road, 5:30 p.m.
Illegal burning, 940 Whittier Street, 8:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, West South Avenue and Neosho Street, 9:28 p.m.
January 28
Traffic stop, 700 Market Street, 2:09 a.m.
Traffic stop, 423 West Sixth Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
Traffic stop, 3184 West U.S. 8:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, East Sixth Avenue and Lakeview Street, 10:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Exchange Street, 3:25 p.m.
Fire alarm, 1230 Market Street, 5:15 p.m.
Structure fire, 818 Sylvan Street, 6:37 p.m.
Illegal burning, 900 Whittler Street, 7:26 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 2400 Lincoln Street, 11:35 p.m.
Rape, address redacted
January 29
Animal cruelty, 202 South Exchange Street, 12:17 a.m.
Disturbance, 305 Sunnyslope Street, 1:43 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 803 Mechanic Street, Apartment 2, 9:57 p.m.
Sick person, details redacted
Sheriff
January 27
No drivers’ license/driving while suspended, 726 Riverview Circle, 4:35 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, Road 75 and Road P5, Olpe, 6:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1600 Road M5, Emporia, 11:35 p.m.
January 28
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 715 Road 80, Olpe, 10:42 p.m.
January 29
Brush/grass/wildland fire, 1230 Kansas Turnpike, Emporia, 9:41 p.m.
January 30
Traffic stop, 1380 Interstate 35, Emporia, 1 a.m.
