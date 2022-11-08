Police
October 12
Outside agency assist, 3032 West U.S. 50, 10:11 p.m.
November 1
Battery. 2300 Industrial Road, 12:01 a.m.
November 6
Theft of property/services, 2208 West Seventh Avenue, Apartment 2, 11 p.m.
November 7
Traffic stop, 1600 Industrial Road, 12:35 a.m.
Arrest by law enforcement officer, 518 Mechanic Street, 6:07 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, East 12th Avenue and Union Street, 3:23 p.m.
Structure fire, 3184 West U.S. 50, 6:38 p.m.
Disturbance, 882 West Fifth Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
November 8
Medical overdose/poisoning, details redacted
Sheriff
November 7
Traffic – motorist assist, 400 West U.S. 50, Emporia, 8:43 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, Road 370 and K-99, Allen, 9:59 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, North K-99 and Road 310, Admire, 10:40 a.m,
Brush/grass/wildland fire, 1350 Interstate 35, Emporia, 1 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 525 Commercial Street, Neosho Rapids, 8:09 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 404 Plumb Street, Olpe, 9:03 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1280 Interstate 35, Emporia, 9:25 p.m.
