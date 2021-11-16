Red Stocking Breakfast
Kansas Children’s Service League is pleased to be able to hold the annual Red Stocking Breakfast 7:30 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave. An all-one-can-eat hot breakfast will be served by local celebrities and there will be a silent auction featuring gifts for the holidays.
Tickets are $12 in advance; children 10 and younger eat free. Tickets are at www.kcsl.org/RedStocking through Dec. 3. Support healthy families in Lyon County.
Walnut Elementary Food Drive
The Walnut Elementary School Food Drive will be held this week - Nov. 15 - 19. Drop off food items at the school vestibule, 801 Grove St., between 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. - noon Friday. The goal is to collect 2,021 items.
The drive will benefit Food For Students, which provides food-to-go bags for district students experiencing food insecurity.
Family literacy night at the library
Come out to the Emporia Public Library, 110 E. Sixth Ave., from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, to celebrate this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers title, “Grumpy Bird,” by Jeremy Tankard. Early literacy activities include reading the book with USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder, crafts, games and a healthy snack.
Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade is 7 p.m. between 6th and 12th avenues on Commercial Street. Come out and enjoy the fun!
ESU Jazz Concert
The Emporia State University Jazz Concert is 7:30 - 9 p.m. Thursday at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall.
