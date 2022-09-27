Collective Goods fundraiser

Collective Goods (Formerly Books Are Fun) in partnership with the Newman Regional Health Volunteers will be selling a large assortment of gifts, books, and other merchandise at Newman Regional Health from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The sale will be in the Serpentine Hallway between Entrance C and Entrance F. Proceeds will go towards healthcare scholarships for local students.

