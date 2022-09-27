Collective Goods fundraiser
Collective Goods (Formerly Books Are Fun) in partnership with the Newman Regional Health Volunteers will be selling a large assortment of gifts, books, and other merchandise at Newman Regional Health from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The sale will be in the Serpentine Hallway between Entrance C and Entrance F. Proceeds will go towards healthcare scholarships for local students.
Sertoma Club scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Club’s 13th annual scholarship breakfast is 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Emporia Senior Center. This year’s event will offer dine-in or drive-up options. Ticket prices are $7 in advance and $8 at the door the day of the breakfast. They can be purchased in advance from a Sertoma Club member.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat biscuits with sausage gravy and scrambled eggs or sausage biscuit sandwich and scrambled eggs. Meals are served with milk, juice or coffee.
The event is a scholarship fundraiser benefiting students at Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University’s School of Nursing.
All women of the area are invited to a women’s retreat — The Heart Speaks — from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 102 Exchange St., Emporia. The retreat is sponsored by the Sacred Heart Altar Society. Please bring a Bible and journal. RSVP to Paula Roper by Oct. 12 at 620-343-4088 or paularoper@att.net.
St. Anthony’s Church will hold its fall festival from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at St. Anthony’s Hall, Strong City. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and drinks. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. A raffle and silent auction will be held. All are welcome.
Lyon County Republicans are invited to the annual Soup ‘N Pie fundraiser from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, at the American Legion, 2921 West 12th Ave. More details to follow.
Emporia Christian School, 1325 C of E Dr., is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Family Fun Fall Festival from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the school.
All community members are invited. There will be a ribbon cutting, carnival games, food, inflatables and vendors. This is a fundraiser for various school needs. For additional information contact the school at 620-342-5353.
The First Congregational Church Baby Closet will have new hours in the month of September. The new hours are 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday and 3 - 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Starting Sunday, Aug. 21, the New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, will offer Divorce Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a 13-week program for those dealing with divorce or separation and can be joined at any time. For questions, call 620-342-1144.
Clothes Closet and Household Hut open
The Clothes Closet and Household Hut at the First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave., is open from 3 - 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays.
SHCS 49th annual Mexican Supper
Sacred Heart Catholic School is hosting its annual Mexican Supper Friday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St. The event is drive-thru only. Suggested donation is $12 per ticket in advance, $13 at the door. Each ticket purchases two tacos (soft or fried), rice, chips & fresh salsa, and a fresh baked dessert. Tickets can be purchased online at shsemporia.org/mexican-supper, or by visiting Sacred Heart Church office at 27 Cottonwood St.
Parkinson’s Disease support group
A support group for those with Parkinson’s disease meets every third Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave. Additional information: 620-392-8568.
The Olpe United Methodist Church will be serving its German-themed meal from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The menu is bierocks, sauerkraut and sausage, sauerbraten, German potato salad, calico beans, homemade pie and other desserts, relishes, and other drinks. The handicapped accessible church is located at 120 W. Listerschied in Olpe. Cost: free will offering. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available. Questions? Call 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
