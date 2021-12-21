Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Dec. 14
Blackmail, 100 W. Ninth Ave.
Dec. 16
Battery, 1400 Merchant St.
Dec. 17
Assault, 1400 W. Sixth Ave.
Forgery, 200 W. 12th Ave.
Criminal threat, 1000 Lincoln St.
Criminal use of financial card, 300 Walnut St.
Criminal use of financial card, 400 W. Fifth Ave.
Animal cruelty, 500 Mechanic St.
Fraud, 300 W. 12th Ave.
Suspicious person, 200 E. Second Ave.
Criminal trespassing, 100 S. Exchange St.
Motor vehicle accident, 900 E. 12th Ave.
Criminal threat, 1000 Lincoln St.
Criminal threat, 2700 W. 18th Ave.
Fraud, 2700 W. 18th Ave.
Dec. 18
Criminal trespass, 2900 Sutton Pl.
Illegal Burning, 100 S. Exchange St.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave.
Dec. 19
Motor vehicle accident, Commercial St. and E. 11th Ave.
Elder abuse, 2700 W. 30th Ave.
Motor vehicle accident, W. 12th Ave and Woodland St.
Motor vehicle accident, E. Sixth Ave. and Whildin St.
Structure fire, 2600 Regency Dr.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave.
Sheriff
Dec. 17
Motor vehicle accident, 300 W. Highway 50
Motor vehicle accident, W. Fourth Avenue and State Street
Motor vehicle accident, W. 12th Ave. and Rural St.
Traffic stop, W. 5th Ave. and Merchant St.
Dec. 18
Traffic stop, 1400 S. Highway 99
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35.
Traffic stop, 2300 Road H5, Americus.
Dec. 19
Motor vehicle accident, 1200 Road 160.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Dec. 4
Theft, 902 E. 12th Ave.
Theft, 1000 Merchant St.
Dec. 11
Criminal damage to property, 2100 W. Highway 50
Dec. 13
Theft, 2800 W. Highway 50.
Dec. 14
Burglary, 2800 Melrose Pl.
Dec. 15
Theft, 3200 W. Sixth Ave.
Theft, 500 Merchant St.
Dec. 16
Theft, 113 Cypress Dr.
Dec. 17
Criminal damage, 100 W. 15th Ave.
Dec. 18
Theft, 1800 Merchant St.
Burglary, 200 Cottonwood St.
Shoplifting, 1800 Merchant St.
Burglary, 2800 Sutton Pl.
Dec. 19
Theft, 600 Walnut St.
Sheriff
Dec. 17
Theft, 400 Mechanic St.
Courts
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
