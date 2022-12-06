The Street Cats Club invites the community to a paint and pour fundraiser from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, at the Lyon County History Center. Come out, drink, and paint Christmas ornaments in an activity led by Destiny Farr. Cost is $30 a person. Some adoptable kitties will also be at the event.
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will have its annual Christmas gathering/meal from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kelly Hall in Kelly Park, Burlington. The meal will be catered: meat, vegetables, drinks and table service will be provided. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share with the meal. Period clothing is welcome at the gathering.
The ECKMTs is a family organization and a chapter of the not for profit, National Model T Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public. Please feel free to visit, For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124
Hand in Hand Hospice is offering remembrance ornaments for the holiday season. With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel with star ornament. Orders should be placed by Dec. 9, to be picked up on or after Dec. 19 at the Hospice office, 1127 Chestnut St.
Office hours are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Call 620-340-6177 with questions.
Nativities and Noels event
The public is invited to enjoy a Nativities and Noels event hosted by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the chapel at 518 Jason St., Burlington, west of the golf course. The display will feature 250 nativity sets from 50 different countries. Live performances will be presented throughout the day. A nursery will be provided and refreshments will be served.
Holiday book swap and photo booth
Local 4-Her Mason Jenkins is hosting a holiday children’s book swap at the EHS commons on Dec. 18 from 1-4 p.m. Children ages zero to 13 can bring wrapped book, swap and take home a new story for the holidays.
The EHS FAA and EHS Junior Class will also be hosting a holiday photo booth fundraiser, where families can take photos with the Grinch for a freewill donation. Snacks and kid-friendly activities will also be available.
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Dec. 7 – Emporia State University in the Union Ballroom from 1 - 6 p.m.
The EHS FFA will be hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser at the Emporia High School on Dec. 13, 15 or 19 from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. Wrapping paper will be available, or interested customers can bring their own. Presents can be dropped off at the northeast corner of the high school, near the Greenhouse, and will be ready for pick-up around 30 minutes later, up until 8 p.m.
Cost is a freewill donation.
Emporia Main Street will bring back its holiday carriage rides from 5 - 8 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, and 22, at the Emporia Main Street office, 727 Commercial St. Ticket sales for rides start Nov. 28. Purchase online at emporiamainstreet.com. Rides are $8 per person and free for kids ages 5 and under.
Welcome to the discussion.
