Good morning! Sunshine and clouds today with a high of 88. Tonight stray showers or thunderstorms possible with a low of 67.

Here are our top stories from the weekend:

Fire deals heavy damage to Coach's Grill and Bar

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_48075448-fd01-11eb-b2c4-8baabba3b64f.html

'I'm Out of Options': Emporia mom fights for immunocompromised child's school needs

http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_bfe68086-fadd-11eb-9d87-cf0e4cfd0490.html

Demolition derby returns to enthusiastic support

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_809255fc-fe04-11eb-aa98-abb7f6a6eb0c.html

Ross, Shoe Show coming to Emporia Pavilions after 2 years of talks

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_620b82aa-fc4e-11eb-8d96-5b91ff242a13.html

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.