A man is behind bars in Lyon County on charges of stealing the identities of more than 100 people.
Jail records indicate James Robert Jones, 37, was arrested Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol apparently was involved in his arrest.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A man is behind bars in Lyon County on charges of stealing the identities of more than 100 people.
Jail records indicate James Robert Jones, 37, was arrested Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol apparently was involved in his arrest.
A complaint filed by prosecutors claims Jones had “tax documentation, Social Security information,” as well as credit card and bank account details.
Jones may have attempted to use the information to commit fraud in an amount less than $100,000.
While dozens of people may have been affected, Jones faces a single count of identity theft at this point.
Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Jones has been on parole, after serving four years in prison for identity theft and other charges in Sedgwick County.
Jones is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.